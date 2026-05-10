Knicks have unlocked a new Jalen Brunson advantage that should terrify playoff teams

Few realities are scarier for opposing teams than a version of Jalen Brunson poised to receive at least a week off before the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. It just so happens the New York Knicks are delivering one of the only, if not the absolute sole, exception: a version of Jalen Brunson who doesn’t actually need rest, because he’s no longer overworked.

From running more of the offense through Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby ratcheting up his own on-ball work prior to suffering a hamstring injury to beating the ever-loving snot out of a opponents so the captain needn’t play fourth quarters, the Knicks’ reliance on Brunson is barely recognizable. It is among the primary catalysts behind New York basically waltzing its way into a second consecutive conference finals.

And if it keeps up, it’ll rank among the driving forces why the Knicks are back in the Finals for the first time since 1999.

Jalen Brunson is doing less in the playoffs

New York used to be unsettlingly, unhealthily dependent on Brunson. They still can be. The new-look offense is not above retreating to its heroball roots. But the diversification of their attack, which in addition to KAT’s playmaking and OG’s going kaboom also features better shot-making, movement and transition attacking from Mikal Bridges, is now the standard—not situational or streaky, but closer to an identity.

Permanently weaving new layers into the offense has left Brunson spending more time off the ball than ever. He is still working to come around screens and get the rock back in many cases, but those moments are generally less exhaustive than attempting to create something out of nothing against a set defense late into the shot clock.

Jalen Brunson On-Ball% by year in the playoffs:



2024 | 50.1%

2025 | 48.5%

2026 | 43.7% — DJ Zullo (@DJAceNBA) May 5, 2026

New York’s Game 4 shellacking of the Philadelphia 76ers was a crowning example of this shift. Brunson posted a usage rate below 26 for the second time this postseason. Through his previous three playoff runs with the Knicks, he had three games with a usage rate south of 26…COMBINED.

Beyond using him differently when he’s on the court, New York is also buying him more time to be off it. Brunson has already watched three entire fourth quarters from the bench in 10 games. His 34.7 minutes a night overall are lower than the 35 he averaged during the regular season.

That thing you hear is the sound of Tom Thibodeau, located in parts unknown, screaming his head off.

The Knicks have Brunson fresher than ever entering the Eastern Conference Finals

Though the Knicks shouldn’t be scheduling any parades just yet, it’s tough not to feel fantastic about their chances in the next round. They won’t have to play again until at least May 17, and could be on break until May 19 if the series between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers goes seven games.

This is terrific news for everyone—particularly Anunoby as he works his way back from a strained hamstring, as well as Towns (back) and Josh Hart (hands), who are flat-out banged up. It is horrible news, however, for Cleveland or Detroit.

A lengthy layoff always would have afforded Brunson the opportunity to breathe. But when it comes after two rounds of playoff basketball in which he was seldom overworked and not always needed in fourth quarters, he’s never been fresher relative to the time of year. If and when life gets tougher against Cleveland or Detroit, he'll be ready—like always, only more so.