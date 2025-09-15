Knicks can instantly improve if Mike Brown makes key adjustment

If New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is looking for somewhere to start with helping the team improve upon a 51-win season, emphasizing catch-and-shoot threes would be a wise launching point. It's an invaluable skill that was unfortunately glossed over to some degree under Tom Thibodeau.

New York will inherently utilize more isolation sets than the average team based on personnel alone, but Brown is the perfect head coach to right the ship in a critical area.

The Knicks were remarkably successful when attempting catch-and-shoot threes during the 2024-25 season. They ranked No.7 in catch-and-shoot three-point field goal percentage, burying 38.8 percent of their attempts and sitting just 0.3 percent behind the three-heavy Boston Celtics.

Unfortunately, New York ranked No. 27 in catch-and-shoot three-point field goal attempts—thus neutralizing what should've been a signature strength.

Thankfully for Brown, the Knicks' roster consists of a long list of efficient catch-and-shoot specialists. That includes four returning players who shot 40.4 percent or better, seven who buried at least 37.2 percent of their attempts, and newly-added elite catch-and-shooter Malcolm Brogdon.

Considering Brown has long emphasized the importance of creating open looks along the perimeter, the Knicks may have found the perfect coach to raise their floor.

Knicks must emphasize catch-and-shoot opportunities in 2025-26

Brown's most recent tenure as a head coach was with the Sacramento Kings. During his two full seasons with the team, he ended a 17-year postseason drought and produced 45-wins in consecutive years—the first time the franchise had managed that feat since 2003-04 and 2004-05.

One of Brown's greatest points of emphasis during his two full seasons at the helm in 2022-23 and 2023-24 was creating catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Sacramento ranked No. 4 in catch-and-shoot three-point field goal attempts in 2022-23 and No. 2 in 2023-24. That's a promising sign for a Knicks team that arguably has a stronger collection of shooters than what the Kings rolled out under Brown.

Moreover, a shift in strategy would benefit a Knicks team that can roll out five-man lineups during which every player on the court can shoot efficiently—particularly when Karl-Anthony Towns is at center.

The Knicks will still need to find ways to create isolation opportunities for the likes of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Towns. It must also prioritize midrange opportunities for Josh Hart and clear out from time to time when Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, or Miles McBride are operating.

Balance is essential for every team, however, and the Knicks have a chance to strike it if Brown makes it a point to emphasize catch-and-shoot opportunities again.

In said scenario, Brunson should have more room to attack off the bounce and Towns should face fewer double teams in the post. Everything should snowball from there, including the introduction of more high-post sets and the shot creation that the Knicks' deep cast of scorers are capable of.

With improved spacing and a stronger emphasis on creating spot-up looks, New York could realize its gargantuan offensive potential and make a significant leap toward pacing the Eastern Conference.