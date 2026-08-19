Knicks' impending Karl-Anthony Towns choice is way simpler than it seems

It’s no secret that the New York Knicks have some important decisions to make in the next few years. Their second apron problems are getting more and more real. Karl-Anthony Towns is going to need a new extension soon, and it’s going to be important that the Knicks nail it. But Towns is essential to the team’s success. He and Jalen Brunson. Keep them, and figure out the rest.

Brunson is obviously the face of the franchise in New York. Everything runs around him. But Towns has entered that same category. Perhaps not exactly the same level of importance, but right there alongside Brunson. New York needs to keep that duo together. And everything around them? Well, they can reshape it to ensure that they stay under the second apron.

By any means necessary, the Knicks need to keep Brunson and Towns moving forward. They are at the center of everything they want to accomplish.

Knicks need to do whatever it takes to keep Karl-Anthony Towns in New York

Towns is under contract for this year and then has a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. But by then, Towns will probably want a new deal already in place.

So, it will be up to the Knicks to figure out the best deal to give him while maintaining enough flexibility to keep enough depth throughout the rest of the roster.

Giving Towns a max contract and being able to do that would be tough, but not impossible. And losing Towns would put the entire team structure at risk, given how important he has become.

First and foremost, Towns’ relationship with Brunson has become far too advanced, and his improvements as a playmaker make him even more valuable as an asset.

But also, with Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti no longer on the roster, the Knicks’ center depth is brutal. Losing Towns, even in a year or two, would be an ugly blow to have to deal with.

So, it’s in the Knicks’ best interest to pay Towns, pay Brunson, and figure out the rest. Brunson is the face. The star of the show. Paying him will come without any question marks.

And perhaps Towns would be willing to take a small pay cut – even a fraction of the one Brunson took – in order to keep the Knicks’ core together. Or at least, a part of it.

But regardless, the Knicks should be willing to do whatever it takes to keep Towns in New York. Both him and Brunson.