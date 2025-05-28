The Knicks’ identity crisis could haunt them past just this playoff run

The 2023-24 New York Knicks didn't make it past the second round of the playoffs, yet for many fans, they will be remembered as one of their favorite teams ever. That Knicks team had an identity. Gritty, tough, extending plays, and grinding you down in the process. This year's team, after 98 games played, still seems to be searching for its identity. They are down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, so they still have a chance to pull off a miracle, but they need to figure out who they are to have a shot. If they don't, it won't just impact this playoffs, but could set them back for years.

It's been four decades since a team came back from being down three games to one in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks have proved, as flawed as they are, that they have resolve. They are the only team in NBA history to come back in three separate games when trailing by 20 points, which means something. They have shown that they are at least willing to fight.

However, they also have long spells, or full games, where they look lost, like a team that doesn't belong in a conference finals, like a team that is playing together for the first time, not for the 98th time. The Knicks need to fix that this offseason, regardless of how the rest of this series plays out.

They have Jalen Brunson, and then...

The Knicks have a cornerstone in Jalen Brunson, there is zero argument there. Brunson is already on the shortlist of the best players to ever wear a Knicks Jersey. After that, they have a bunch of talented players and a bunch of question marks about how they all fit together.

I am not suggesting the Knicks overhaul their roster by any means, but they need to sit down and have some uncomfortable conversations. Brunson is on one of the best contracts for any All-NBA level talent. He is signed through the 2028-29 season. The Knicks have proven they are close, but they don't seem quite ready to get over the hump. Making that next step starts with figuring out who they are.

To answer that question, they need to look up and down their roster and their coaching staff. This roster seems to love Tom Thibodeau, but is he the right coach to maximize their talent? Karl-Anthony Towns is an All-NBA player, but is he the right co-star for Brunson? The Knicks need to answer these questions while their window is open, because championship windows don't remain open for long.