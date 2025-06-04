Celtics chaos could push veteran toward shocking Knicks move

ESPN Senior Writer Tim Bontemps recently made a statement that might perk up the ears of New York Knicks fans. Appearing on The Hoop Collective, he stated that the Knicks may want to keep a sharp eye out for Al Horford's availability this summer due to the Boston Celtics' current situation.

It's something to consider, especially considering the season New York just underwent. The Knicks had their most successful postseason run of the last 25 years, and if they make the right moves, they could be in position to be a legitimate Finals contender again next season.

If it ends up being true that Horford is available, New York would do well to jump on the opportunity. Horford may no longer be a top-level player, but he's a role player that can bring championship experience to this Knicks squad.

With Al's ability to stretch the floor, defend in a variety of situations, and just play smart all-around basketball in high pressure situations, adding him to New York's roster could be a legitimate ceiling-raising decision.

New York could offer Horford a starting spot

But if Horford, at this stage of his career, does seek out a new opportunity, why would he choose the Knicks? The answer is pretty simple. The possibility of a starting spot in New York is there for Horford, and it's something he may want to take advantage of.

Think about it. Although Mitchell Robinson serves as a strong defensive anchor, he also has certain offensive limitations well as injury concerns that have made his role somewhat unstable. If the Knicks are able to bring Robinson off the bench, they could maximize his impact while Horford brings a bit more versatility to New York's starting group.

Additionally, assuming Karl-Anthony Towns is back in the Big Apple, there could be a connection there that could potentially influence Horford to make the move to New York. For those unaware, Horford and Towns competed on the Dominican Republic national team together.

Overall, adding Horford to this Knicks roster would give them another veteran with championship experience. Al Horford would bring a lot of value as a floor-spacing big and bring the knowledge of what it takes to win a championship to this locker room with him. The starting spot would be the cherry on top.

Should Boston look to move on following Jayson Tatum's injury, Horford may actually be one of New York's best options.