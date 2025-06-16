Knicks holding out hope that top head coach target stunningly becomes available

The Knicks have been denied by five different teams whose head coaches they had requested to speak with. However, according to a report from ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Knicks have belief it may not be the end of the road in their mission to poach Jason Kidd from the Dallas Mavericks or Billy Donovan from the Chicago Bulls.

SNY's Ian Begley reported similarly, saying, "The door is not completely closed on the Knicks and Jason Kidd, per people familiar with the dynamic in Dallas." So, while Dallas quickly denied the Knicks' request, perhaps Kidd himself could force the issue if he is as interested in coaching the Knicks as the Knicks are in having him take the job.

Kidd has a history with New York, playing the final year of his career with the Knicks. Outside of that, he also has experience coaching Knicks' star Jalen Brunson. Brunson, of course, played for the Mavericks before joining the Knicks.

There is also the possibility that Kidd has grown tired with how things are being run in Dallas, specifically the fact that they traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers. However, one could assume the fact that they landed the number one pick in the NBA draft has to make the idea of staying more enticing.

Another report from James L. Edwards III of the Athletic stated that if Kidd and Donovan don't receive new contracts from the Mavericks or Bulls in the coming weeks, they could be "open" to joining the Knicks.

Interviews begin this week

While the Knicks may still believe that Kidd will force his way to them, which seems to have been their Plan A in the wake of dismissing Tom Thibodeau, they have also begun the process of interviewing coaches who are not currently employed by other teams.

According to the same report from Edwards III, the Knicks are scheduled to interview former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown this week, and the entire process could be wrapped up within the next couple of weeks.

Both Jenkins and Brown are respected head coaches and would bring different elements to New York. Brown, in particular, has a reputation for being an offensive-minded coach, which could be appealing for the Knicks if their goal for next season remains trying to optimize a team that is centered around the All-NBA pairing of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.