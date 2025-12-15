Knicks have the perfect roster to maximize everything Josh Hart provides

The New York Knicks are off to a fast start this season behind a balanced roster and plenty of continuity from their Eastern Conference Finals appearance last year. As this season continues, fans are seeing more and more that the Knicks have the perfect team for Josh Hart to thrive on.

Hart is a masterful defender, but he's not the strongest shooter. New York has the ability to play Karl-Anthony Towns at the five to make up for Josh's shooting deficiency and run lineups where they can still have four shooting threats on the floor. And where needed, they can swap out Towns for Mitchell Robinson to lean into more defensive-oriented lineups as well.

This flexibility is a luxury plenty of teams wish they had. The Knicks can tilt their lineups toward offense or toward defense without ever taking Hart out of his ideal role. That is a major reason his minutes remain some of the most impactful on the roster.

Hart rebounds like a forward, guards like a specialist, and fills every gap that opens within the flow of the game. New York’s structure makes this possible because they never need him to shoot to justify keeping him on the court, they only need him to be himself.

Josh Hart is in the perfect position in New York

This season has also highlighted how well Hart fits next to New York’s two primary creators. Jalen Brunson shoulders the shot creation while Karl Anthony Towns draws defensive attention that pulls bigs away from the paint. That creates driving lanes, offensive rebounding angles, and transition opportunities that Hart consistently converts into momentum plays. These are the touches that actually unlock his value without ever needing plays run for him.

Defensively, his presence is even more important now that the Knicks are leaning harder into versatility. Tom Thibodeau has empowered Hart to take primary assignments more often, especially against bigger wings who can punish smaller guards. This approach has given New York a more stable defensive identity. They remain aggressive at the point of attack, but Hart’s ability to switch across multiple positions gives them more security when possessions break down.

The Knicks have also benefited from the improved communication and chemistry that comes with continuity. Hart thrives when he can anticipate actions before they happen, and this roster gives him that ability. Everything naturally looks cleaner because the cast around him allows him to operate on instinct.

As the season progresses, it's becoming harder to imagine the Knicks without Hart playing a central role. New York has built an environment that maximizes every part of his game, and in return, he gives them the connective tissue that separates a good team from a great one.