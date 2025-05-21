The Knicks have one driving force that could change everything in this series

There are several individual factors that will play a major role in deciding who wins the Eastern Conference Finals. There is Tyrese Haliburton's passing, Mitchell Robinson's rebounding, and OG Anunoby's defense, to name a few. None may have as big an impact as Jalen Brunson's ability to drive the ball.

Brunson has an incredible ability to put pressure on the rim, specifically when guarded one-on-one on the perimeter. Looking at all drives that started outside of the 3-point line that led to a paint touch, Brunson is among the most efficient players in the playoffs and the league at large.

Jalen Brunson is generating 1.23 points per direct drives that start outside of the 3-point line and lead to a paint touch so far in the playoffs, the third-most efficient of any player with at least 50 direct drives. Brunson trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Why that is important

The reason that this is so important is that on drives with those same parameters, Indiana's defense has struggled more than any other team in the playoffs. On drives starting outside of the 3-point line and leading to a paint touch, the Pacers are conceding 1.1 points per direct.

Brunson drives the ball into the paint nearly as much as any player in the playoffs. So far, he is averaging 12.9 direct drives that reach the paint per 100 possessions, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, T.J. McConnell, Cade Cunningham, and Mitchell.

These drives are so valuable because they not only lead to potential scoring opportunities for the ballhandler that is driving the ball, it also cracks the defense's shell, which opens up kickout opportunities and often leads to open 3-point attempts.

Creating great looks

Brunson has 57 drives in the playoffs this year, which have led to a kickout pass. On those drives, the Knicks are generating a staggering 1.7 points per direct. For example, in the play below, Brunson beats Dennis Schröder off the dribble, which causes Jalen Duren to have to slide in and help, leaving the kickout to Josh Hart wide open.

A fair rebuttal to that is that it is Josh Hart, after all. Defenders have been helping off Hart all playoffs, all year, as a matter of fact. However, there are countless other examples as well. In the play below, Brunson drives into the paint where three Pistons defenders converge on him, leading to a wide-open look for Mikal Bridges.