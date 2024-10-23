Knicks have major silver lining to cling onto after disastrous season opener
New York Knicks fans waited months to see their favorite team in action after a busy offseason that started with a trade for Mikal Bridges and ended with a blockbuster deal for Karl-Anthony Towns. Hopes were high, but those hopes quickly extinguished after the ball was tipped at TD Garden.
Boston was dominant from start to finish. Jayson Tatum scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 37 points (14-of-18). The Celtics tied the NBA record with 29 made three-pointers. Joe Mazzulla ensured his team targeted Karl-Anthony Towns on both ends, which resulted in a less-than-promising official debut for the center.
Knicks fans were horrified by Mikal Bridges' shot in the first half after he went scoreless, but his form looked much better in the second half as he scored 16 points. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, but a bench player overshadowed his performance.
Miles McBride is the reason why the Knicks shot 36.7% (11-of-30) from three. He missed one of his five three-point attempts for 22 points in 26 minutes.
McBride became a regular rotation player after New York traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto last December. He agreed to a three-year, $13 million extension that same day. He played a key role in the second half of the season.
It's still early, but McBride looks even better as he starts his fourth season in the league.
Miles McBride was the Knicks' biggest bright spot during an ugly night
The New York fans who watched all 48 minutes of action on Tuesday deserve an award, but at least they got to watch McBride.
The Knicks' depth isn't what it used to be. Josh Hart is in the starting lineup with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Quentin Grimes as New York's starting shooting guard last season, a role that he excelled in. He was expected to come off the bench after the Bridges trade, but the Knicks included him in the package for KAT.
McBride is New York's sixth man, which is something fans never would've guessed a year ago. He's always been a defensive pest, but he wasn't a shooter. He didn't seem confident, but that changed because of his work behind the scenes. McBride was ready when the Knicks called his number last season.
New York played ugly basketball in Boston, which resulted in a 132-109 loss. There are almost too many negative takeaways to count, but at least McBride shined.