Knicks handed Jalen Brunson's worst possible matchup in 1st round

The New York Knicks will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and based on all of the potential matchups they could have faced, this may be the worst for Jalen Brunson, in particular. Atlanta’s mix of size and length could seriously bother Brunson, who will likely have to look for serious support on the offensive end.

Atlanta has been one of the hottest teams in basketball for the last month or so, which is a pretty good high to be riding heading into the postseason. And though the Knicks will undoubtedly be favored in the series, Brunson will have to work harder than he may have wanted in Round 1.

The Hawks are about as annoying a matchup as Brunson and the Knicks could have asked for.

Hawks are annoying first-round matchup for Jalen Brunson

Heading into the final day of the season, the Knicks could have faced a few different teams. The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors were the other options, though the Magic were the least likely of the bunch.

Facing Orlando wouldn’t have been too bad, especially when looking at how easily the bench-mob Boston Celtics took the Magic down in the final game of the regular season.

As for the Raptors, that was likely the matchup most fans were hoping for. Both because it was the most likely first-round matchup and because of how easily the Knicks have handled the Raptors all year.

Though Scottie Barnes is an elite defender, he likely wouldn’t have guarded Brunson, leaving the Knicks’ superstar guard free rein to feast against everyone not named Jamal Shead.

But the Hawks are annoying. And the biggest reason why the Hawks will be so annoying is Dyson Daniels, who will almost certainly be guarding Brunson throughout the series.

Daniels is one of the most impressive point-of-attack defenders in the NBA, which means that Brunson could have some trouble finding the usual success he has on a game-to-game basis.

On top of that, the rest of the Hawks’ lineup is super lanky, too. Jalen Johnson could spend some time on Brunson. Nickeil Alexander-Walker could, too. Jonathan Kuminga. Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta’s roster is just full of solid defenders.

Brunson is one of the best scorers in the world, but he's small. And Atlanta's long, lanky, versatile defenders could be tough for him to deal with (at times) on the offensive end.

Based on all of the potential series the Knicks could have possibly handed Brunson in the first round, the Hawks may pose the biggest challenge.

The rest of the Knicks will undoubtedly have the talent advantage. But if nothing else, the Hawks’ defense will definitely make life hard for Brunson.