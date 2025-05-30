The Knicks got by this time but can’t survive this issue much longer

The Knicks got a massive win in Game 5, fighting off elimination and sending the series back to Indiana for Game 6. New York got an exceptional offensive game from Jalen Brunson, bench contributions from Josh Hart and Landry Shamet, and their best defensive effort of the series. That said, the Knicks' knack for careless turnovers, which has haunted them all series, was on full display once again. It didn't cost them the game this time, but they will need to clean it up if they want to get out of this series alive.

In Game 5, the Pacers had 20 turnovers, 11 of them live-ball turnovers, and for the first time in the series, the Knicks won the turnover battle. That sounds great until you look at the Knicks' boxscore and see that they had 15 turnovers of their own, with 10 being live-ball turnovers.

Now, before diving further into this, it is important to say that the Knicks played a fantastic game. They deserve for the coverage and attention to be focused on their positives, and it should be. That said, the Knicks have very little room for error, especially against this team, and this issue will come back to bite them if it continues.

Shooting themselves in the foot

The Knicks have 75 turnovers through five games in this series. Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' primary ball-handler, has 19 himself. Two numbers in particular show why this is such a big problem: points off turnovers and transition offense.

The Pacers' offense stalled all game. It was the first game of the playoffs where they scored under 100 points. They generated 0.97 points per possession, their worst mark of the playoffs. There were two spots where the Pacers' offense thrived, however. In transition possessions, they generated 1.45 points per possession, and in possessions following a live-ball Knicks' turnover, the Pacers generated 1.56 points per possession.

The Pacers' offense is talented enough already. They have one of the best stretch-fives in the game, an elite ball-handling playmaker, great wing shooters, and an excellent one-on-one scorer in Pascal Siakam. The Knicks do not need to make their lives easier by gift-wrapping them so of the most efficient possessions in the sport.

In Game 6, it will be imperative that the Knicks, and Brunson in particular, take better care of the ball. Their defense showed up in Game 5, they need to make it easier on themselves in Game 6.