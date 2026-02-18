Knicks have already given Jeremy Sochan a gift the Spurs never could

Jeremy Sochan is one of the rare players who actually epitomizes the term, "Unique." Though the New York Knicks forward has struggled to find a consistent offensive role in the NBA, his defensive versatility has paired with those concerns to make him one of the most polarizing young players in the Association.

Though he's yet to make his debut with New York, Sochan believes the Knicks have already given him the freedom to develop that the San Antonio Spurs never did.

Sochan is a sensational defender. He ranks in the 85th percentile in perimeter isolation defense, the 96th percentile in post defense, and the 75th percentile in rim disruption, per Basketball Index. Even still, he played a mere 12.8 minutes per game with the Spurs' revamped rotation in 2025-26.

When asked what went wrong in San Antonio, Sochan spoke about the Spurs' depth, his relationship with Mitch Johnson, and the lack of an opportunity to grow.

Sochan on what happened in San Antonio: "No real opportunity in my opinion. It is what it is. It's a deep team. Maybe I didn't see eye-to-eye with coach. I'm just blessed to be somewhere to grow." — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 18, 2026

The last sentence in James L. Edwards III's post is the most important of all: The Knicks are a team that Sochan believes has given him "somewhere to grow."

Jeremy Sochan on Knicks: "Blessed to be somewhere to grow"

It admittedly remains unclear how New York intends to utilize Sochan in its relatively deep—when healthy—rotation. There's a clear and unavoidable need for size along the second unit, however, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

As a versatile and dynamic defender, Sochan should have the opportunity to provide value that the Knicks have otherwise struggled to find beyond the starting lineup.

Offensively, Sochan's playmaking and efficient finishing within the three-point line could prove invaluable. He's made 59.0 percent of his two-point field goals over the past two seasons and averaged a more than commendable 11.4 points per game and 16.3 points per 36 minutes in 2024-25.

Sochan also boasts a career average of 3.7 assists per 36 minutes and has the ability to create for teammates from unique angles on the court.

That makes Sochan an intriguing addition for a Knicks team that has a second unit that consists of small guards and Mitchell Robinson. Sochan, meanwhile, ranks in the 91st percentile in defensive positional versatility, per Basketball Index, and offers exceptional value in multiple phases of the game.

Thankfully, the Knicks have given Sochan the opportunity to simultaneously play a key role and develop within their system. In turn, they may ultimately unlock his potential in a way the Spurs never could.