Knicks' front office may pull ultimate fast one before the trade deadline

There aren't many routes the New York Knicks front office can take to improve their roster before the deadline, but some still exist. New York used most of its assets over the summer in the trade for Mikal Bridges and included a first-round pick to the Timberwolves in the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks are over the first tax apron and are hard-capped at the second tax apron. New York can't receive a higher salary than it sends out in a deal. A trade isn't impossible, but any potential deal will come with challenges. However, the Knicks have a secret weapon in their front office — Brock Aller. He played chess to make the Towns trade possible.

New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported earlier this week that the Knicks have received "some interest" in backup center Jericho Sims. He started the season in the rotation after Precious Achiuwa strained his hamstring. Sims exceeded expectations, but his playing time has dipped significantly over the past few weeks.

Knicks backup Jericho Sims is receiving trade interest

New York should be eyeing another center at the trade deadline, especially after the latest Mitchell Robinson injury update. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Robinson's return was pushed back to the end of January or the beginning of February. Some fans are worried he might not play at all this season.

Robinson's status could convince the Knicks to keep Sims, or the front office could throw him in a deal before the deadline, whether for another center or a second-round pick. Some teams have already shown interest in Sims, and one could be willing to "overpay" for the center.

Sims will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, giving New York a reason to consider moving off his expiring contract at the deadline. A deal involving Sims is the kind of trade fans should expect because the Knicks don't have flexibility under the CBA.

Trade season officially began last week when the Nets sent Dennis Schroder to the Warriors. The rumors will ramp up at the start of the new year. Sims is a player for New York fans to monitor entering the final few weeks before the deadline. Will he stay, or will he go? Let the Knicks front office cook.