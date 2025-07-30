Knicks front office playing with fire on critical Bridges decision

Since the NBA season ended, Mikal Bridges has been eligible to sign a four-year, $156.2 million contract extension with the Knicks. Now, just days away from August, the Knicks are playing a dangerous game by waiting to lock up the wing that they traded five first-round picks for last summer.

While there have been no confirmed reports for why an extension hasn't been reached yet between the Knicks and Bridges, SNY's Ian Begley has speculated it could potentially have to do with the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Earlier this summer, rumors swirled that the Greek Freak could request a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks if he were unsatisfied with the upgrades they made to the roster in the offseason. As of this time, no such request has been made, yet the possibility is enough to get any general manager excited.

If Antetokounmpo did eventually ask out, the Knicks would want to be as flexible as possible when putting together a package. If they were to extend Bridges, it would mean he wouldn't be eligible to be traded for six months.

The strategy could prove risky for the Knicks

The New York Post's Stefan Bondy pointed out that this strategy could potentially anger Bridges, writing, "If that’s the case, it seems like a faulty strategy that risks ticking off Bridges for a long-shot chance at Antetokounmpo."

Even if Antetokounmpo does request a trade, the Knicks would be a long shot to land the former MVP. They currently have no tradable first-round picks, and it is hard to imagine that Milwaukee would even entertain a trade conversation for one of the best players in the world that didn't involve several unprotected firsts.

The Knicks are better off just extending Bridges

The Knicks have already invested a ton in Bridges. It would be a mistake to risk upsetting him at this point. Ultimately, landing Antetokounmpo is a pipe dream. For it to happen, so many things have to fall perfectly for New York.

The best course of action would be extending Bridges and hoping that Antetokounmpo doesn't ask out until next summer. By that point, New York would be able to build a much more competitive package, something that would make landing the former MVP at least a little bit realistic.

While Bridges wasn't the player the Knicks had hoped he would be during his first season in New York, he still is a valuable piece on a contending team.