Knicks' first priority has nothing to do with X's and O's as they await Round 2

The New York Knicks are seemingly setting the pace for the Eastern Conference. Not only is New York headed to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, but it's due to be the only team in Round 2 that didn't go to a Game 7.

For as rewarding as that experience may be, the Knicks must avoid buying their own hype and viewing their potential second-round opponent as anything less than a serious threat.

New York dominated Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, dominating in a historically significant way en route to a 140-89 win. It was its second straight win by at least 29 points and gave the orange and blue four victories over the Hawks by double-figures en route to a 4-2 series win.

For as compelling as that may be, this is still a Knicks core that has never once been to the NBA Finals and has only once reached the Conference Finals.

While Atlanta has a number of high-level players and a rising star in Jalen Johnson, New York will face a team with multi-time All-NBA honorees in the second round. That's a different beast entirely, as the threat from the top-end talent is simply more profound.

Considering the Knicks have issues they desperately need to resolve on their own end, that makes hubris their worst possible enemy.

Knicks can't buy their own hype if they hope to reach Conference Finals

During New York's 4-2 series win, several questions were presented and not necessarily answered. Mikal Bridges, for instance, struggled to get anything going on offense and had his issues against Atlanta's smaller guards. He went off during Game 6, but one game doesn't prove a trend.

Furthermore, Karl-Anthony Towns took a massive step forward as a playmaker, but he also went radio silent during the fourth quarter of both of New York's losses. The only downside to the Knicks' three straight one-sided wins in the games that followed is that Towns never needed to buck the trend of underwhelming late in close games.

It's also worth noting that Jalen Brunson had his trouble defensively against Atlanta and won't find it any easier with another group of high-level opposing guards waiting for him in Round 2. If he can't resolve those issues, it could ultimately hinder New York's grander vision.

None of this acts to downplay or disprove the Knicks' promise as a contender, but it poses significant questions that history alone can't address.

With respect, Knicks haven't accomplished enough to trust past success

Some will point to history as a strength, but defeating the Boston Celtics in the second round in 2025 unfortunately guarantees nothing in 2026. Neither does New York's momentum. Keep in mind: The Knicks were the higher seed against the Indiana Pacers and even won the regular season series, with two double-digit victories.

With all of those promising signs established, the Knicks still lost 4-2 in the 2025 Conference Finals to a Pacers team that hardly anyone projected to make it that far.

With that defeat in mind, the Knicks must do everything in their power to remain grounded in 2026. Momentum from one series to another is a flimsy theory, let alone from one season to the next. Moreover, New York is about to operate in a somewhat unfamiliar position as something of a favorite.

The Knicks will have every opportunity to win their upcoming series and potentially even represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, but their first priority must be staying grounded.