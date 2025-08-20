Knicks’ final move of the summer could be closer than fans think

With August winding down, the Knicks still have two roster spots they need to fill. One can be filled with a veteran minimum contract, while the other will be used with a rookie deal. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks could be circling in on using that veteran minimum to bring back guard Landry Shamet in the coming weeks.

Speaking on SNY's The Putback, Begley guessed that the last minimum spot would be filling in the coming weeks, saying, "You're looking at September, after the holiday weekend, is what I would assume." Begley also noted there is no hard deadline for teams or players to make decisions right now.

As far as who the Knicks will use that remaining veteran minimum contract on, Begley has remained consistent in reporting that there is mutual interest in a reunion between the Knicks and Shamet, saying, "There is a lot of respect for Shamet in the organization because of how he handled things last year with that shoulder injury in the preseason and then coming all the way back and then contributing in the postseason... I would assume something gets done here."

Comparing who the Knicks could use their final spot on

The case to bring back Shamet is pretty simple. He is familiar with the Knicks' organization and most of the roster, and is respected by both, as Begley noted. On top of that, he is a proven shooter who also shoots with movement. As we saw in the playoffs, he is capable of sliding into a bigger role and contributing in high-pressure spots.

Another name that has been kicked around in recent weeks is Ben Simmons, who Begley notes still has fans within the Knicks' front office. Simmons came into the league as a guard, and while he can still handle the ball, he is more of a wing at this juncture of his career. The additions Simmons brings to the floor are primarily size and defensive versatility. He can guard any position on the floor and is a good rebounder and passer. The issue is that he can't shoot and barely gets to the rim anymore.

The Knicks could also look to bring in a true point guard to take some of the initiating responsibility off of Brunson's plate. A name that has been mentioned periodically is Malcolm Brogdon. Admittedly, Brogdon's best days are behind him. He has had numerous injury issues in recent years and has played more than 50 games only once in the last four seasons.

That said, in a limited role, he should be able to provide spot minutes for the Knicks. He has a track record of being able to run an offense at a high level, and despite the injuries, is just two seasons removed from winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics, where he appeared in 67 games and shot 44 percent from three.