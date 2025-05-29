The Knicks’ fate may rest on one superstar’s uncertain status

The Knicks face an incredibly difficult path to reach the NBA Finals. They are down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers, and things just got even more difficult, as Karl-Anthony Towns is officially listed as Questionable for Game 5. The path forward was already daunting; without Towns, it would become borderline impossible.

With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Aaron Nesmith drove into the paint, where he collided with Towns, sending both players to the floor in obvious discomfort. The play was eventually ruled an offensive foul on Myles Turner, who pushed Towns into Nesmith's path.

While Towns returned to action, he had a noticeable limp for the rest of the game and during media availability after the game. Towns didn't reveal much about how he was feeling physically following the crushing loss, instead focusing on the game itself, saying, "I'm only thinking about the loss, I'm not thinking about that right now."

Here is what we know

Tom Thibodeau told the media that the fact that Towns was able to return to the game was a good thing, and that they won't know much until he gets evaluated, saying, "He was able to go back in, so that's a good sign. We'll see where he is after he gets evaluated."

The Knicks will have Towns go through treatment and warmups ahead of Game 5 before determining if he is able to play. Towns has an injury history with the same knee and had surgery on it to repair a torn meniscus during the 2023-24 season, which kept him sidelined for a month.

It is the first player the Knicks have had to list on the injury report during their entire playoff run, and the timing couldn't be worse. The Knicks are out of time and need their best effort in front of their home crowd in Game 5.

For the Pacers, Nesmith is also listed as questionable, although not from the collision with Towns.

The Knicks need Towns

Towns has been one of the Knicks' two best offensive players during the Eastern Conference Finals, where he is averaging 25.8 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He has also been the Knicks' best 3-point shooter, where he is shooting 45.5 percent on 5.5 attempts per game.

It would take a historic effort from the Knicks if Towns is unable to play, especially for a team that doesn't have great depth. Precious Achiuwa would likely be the player to take on the backup center duties, with Mitchell Robinson starting.