Knicks fans are already clinging on to key free-agent vet

The Knicks' offseason is shaping up to be a lot of smaller moves around the edges. They avoided entertaining a Kevin Durant deal, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaren Jackson Jr. don't seem to be going anywhere for now. One move that could quietly have big implications is bringing back veteran forward-center PJ Tucker.

Now, to be clear, a lot of the Knicks' decisions in free agency will likely hinge upon who the next head coach is. The Knicks are taking their time and weighing all options before making that decision. We are one day away from the NBA draft, and they are still interviewing new candidates.

That said, they will (hopefully) have a head coach lined up before free agency begins. Whoever that ends up being, they should seriously consider bringing back Tucker, who proved to be both a fan and locker room favorite during his short tenure with the Knicks last season.

The path to bringing him back

Tucker has a $3.46 million team option on his contract. The Knicks could pick up that option and use it as part of a trade package, as Ian Begley of SNY and Steve Popper of Newsday Sports noted on Begley's show, The Putback.

The Knicks could also opt to keep Tucker. Towards the end of last season, the Knicks signed him to multiple 10-day contracts, before finally signing him to a two-year deal, with the second year having a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Impact in the locker room

While Tucker's minutes were few and far between, he had a clear impact on both fans and the players. Tucker has been in the league for nearly a decade and a half and provides veteran leadership that is hard to find. He has logged over 100 playoff games, including winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Tucker is a born leader who has been on record saying he relishes being the voice inside the huddle. It is a role that this roster needs, with many of their best players being more of the "lead by example" type. His voice also clearly resonated with the rest of the roster, as numerous players credited him during their playoff run. Josh Hart, for example, shouted him out in a postgame interview, saying, "Brought that championship pedigree to us. Deserves a big shoutout."

Tucker himself also clearly believes he has a lot to contribute. He recently took to social media to shut down any rumors that he would be stepping away from the game.