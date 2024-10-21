Knicks early season matchup against rival could be affected by latest injury news
The season hasn't officially started (tomorrow!), but the Eastern Conference's top teams have been affected by injuries. The New York Knicks will start the season without Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and Landry Shamet (who was on the path to a roster spot). The Celtics, Sixers, and Bucks will start the season without key players.
New York will play a Boston team without Kristaps Porzingis, Philadelphia likely won't have Paul George when it travels to Milwaukee on Wednesday, and the Bucks will be without one of their key players.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed on Monday that Khris Middleton will miss Milwaukee's season opener against Philadelphia. He underwent surgery on both ankles this offseason and didn't play in the preseason. Middleton hasn't been cleared to practice 5-on-5.
New York's eighth game of the season will be against Milwaukee at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks announced on Sunday that Achiuwa will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. He could be back for that game, but he could also still be sidelined. Middleton could miss that game if his rehab doesn't progress as expected.
Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss start of season after offseason surgeries
Middleton sprained his left ankle in February and missed Milwaukee's next 16 games. He injured his right ankle in Game 2 of the first round against the Pacers. He had surgery on his left ankle after the Bucks' season ended in May and surgery on his right ankle in June.
Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game last season, shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from three.
The Bucks didn't have a flashy offseason, but they did sign Gary Trent Jr. to a veteran's minimum deal. His shooting should be huge for Milwaukee, especially with Middleton sidelined to start the season.
Like the Knicks, the Bucks were hampered by injuries in the postseason. Not only did Middleton get hurt, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed time. Milwaukee hopes its star duo will stay healthy for most of what will be a crucial season for the Bucks.
New York outlasted Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings last season. Many believe the Celtics' top competition in the conference is the Knicks and Sixers. You can't count out the Bucks, though. Milwaukee dealt with its fair share of drama last season, but Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league.