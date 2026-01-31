Knicks' dream of Giannis trade took another hit if latest rumor is true

The New York Knicks are one of the top teams being mentioned in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. Obviously, they are in the running because of Antetokounmpo’s potential interest in joining the Knicks, but still, they will need to offer a package that the Milwaukee Bucks find enticing. And based on the latest rumor, that could be hard.

“Any conversation they would have regarding Antetokounmpo — and my understanding is the Raptors haven’t to this point engaged in a meaningful discussion with the Bucks — would almost certainly start with Milwaukee asking for Raptors star Scottie Barnes,” wrote Michael Grange of SportsNet. “‘I would be shocked if the Bucks would accept a deal that doesn’t include Scottie,’ texted one Eastern Conference executive. ‘Another: “Scottie has the most trade value and should be the ask.’”

If the Bucks are likely to ask for Scottie Barnes from the Toronto Raptors, then what are they going to ask for from the Knicks?

Knicks don't have an incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade package

Again, Antetokounmpo could hold some power here. If he decides that he wants to go to New York, then perhaps the Bucks could be willing to help him out and send him where he wants to go.

But based on the rumors that Antetokounmpo won’t actually request a trade (which are suspicious, based on everything else going on), Milwaukee may end up chasing the best-possible return.

The Raptors could offer a solid package without including Barnes in the trade. However, if Grange’s sources believe the Bucks would require Barnes in a deal, that may not bode well for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns seems like the most likely guy to be included in a potential New York trade package for Antetokounmpo, and Barnes definitely has more trade value than him.

Towns is a great player, but for the Bucks, who will undoubtedly be entering a rebuild after trading Antetokounmpo, he’s not exactly the cream of the crop when it comes to a potential trade return.

They could have to throw in even more assets than they may want to, and they already don’t have much to offer to begin with. (At least, in comparison to other teams’ potential offers.)

Barnes is one of the better young players in the league, and it makes sense that the Bucks would want to get him back in an Antetokounmpo trade.

But the fact that they could be looking for that much value from the Raptors doesn’t bode well for the Knicks, who certainly don’t have one of the more attractive trade packages in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.