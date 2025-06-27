Knicks' draft showing spotlights uncomfortable truth fans don't want to admit

The Knicks went into the 2025 draft without much of a plan, in an offseason where they haven't had much of a plan. They entered the draft without a head coach, after dismissing Tom Thibodeau without a successor lined up, and they exit the draft with a draft-and-stash project.

The Knicks selected Mohamed Diawara with the 51st pick in the second round, after trading down one pick with the Los Angeles Clippers. To be clear, I don't have an issue with the Diawara pick in general. The issue is that their draft process seems to have mirrored their coaching search process, simply playing things by ear.

Diawara will likely be a draft-and-stash project

James Edwards III reported that if he had to guess, Diawara would be a draft-and-stash. That makes sense, considering Diawara is pretty raw. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game with Cholet during the last year in the LNB Elite.

That said, he moves well and has the physical intangibles to be an impactful player in the NBA, especially on the defensive end. For starters, Diawara reportedly has a 7-foot-4-inch wingspan and a standing reach of 9 feet and 2 inches.

He has also, according to reports, received advice throughout the draft process from fellow Frenchman Pacome Dadiet, who the Knicks drafted last year with the 25th overall pick.

The process is worrying

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report reported on a podcast with Knicks Film School that the Knicks were going into the draft without much of a plan, and instead would play things by ear.

This seems to be the approach the Knicks have been taking all offseason. While moving on from Tom Thibodeau was a logical move, it has become clear they had no idea who the successor would be. They attempted to poach five different current coaches from the Mavericks, Hawks, Bulls, Timberwolves, and Rockets, none of which materialized.

Since then, they have moved on to interviewing available head coaches, but no decision has been made. The draft seems to have followed a similar approach.

It will be imperative that the Knicks make a decision on their next head coach soon, so that they can attack free agency with some conviction. Their championship window is officially open, and while fans have shown unwavering faith in the front office, things might shift if the coaching search drags into the later part of the summer.