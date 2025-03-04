Knicks' decision to trade for OG Anunoby looks even better after latest rumor

The New York Knicks ended 2023 with a bang when they traded for OG Anunoby in a move nobody saw coming. Fans knew the team had shown interest in the forward, but didn't know that a trade was on the horizon. It's how the front office operates.

The trade was initially met with confusion and sadness, as it meant RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were gone. Both had been with New York since their draft nights in 2019 and 2020, and it was hard to see two homegrown talents leave.

Once the shock of the deal wore off, fans began to come around. Anunoby quickly won over the fan base when he made his Knicks debut in what turned out to be a memorable January. The vibes were high until Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder at the end of the month against Miami, which was the last game Anunoby played before undergoing minor elbow surgery.

Injuries derailed what could've been a season that extended to the Eastern Conference Finals. Anunoby injured his hamstring in Game 2 of the second round against the Pacers. He briefly returned in Game 7, but only for a few minutes. Fans worried it would be the last time they saw Anunoby in a Knicks uniform.

Knicks' trade for OG Anunoby looks even better after RJ Barrett rumor

Anunoby declined his player option as a free agent and re-signed with New York to a five-year, $212.5 million deal. His contract got more scrutiny than the four-year max deal Philadelphia gave Paul George. The Knicks were willing to do whatever it took to keep Anunoby in New York, or else the front office wouldn't have traded for him.

The 27-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from three in his first full season with the Knicks. He's coming off arguably his best all-around performance with New York, as he posted 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals in Sunday's win over Miami.

take notes... og has been putting on a defensive clinic 📝 pic.twitter.com/LHUsDtwBPF — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 3, 2025

Anunoby is vital to the Knicks' championship hopes. While it was unfortunate to part ways with RJ and IQ, the NBA is a business. New York valued OG, and Toronto wanted two young players as part of its rebuilding phase.

Quickley was a restricted free agent over the summer and re-signed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Raptors. Toronto believes in the 25-year-old, and his future in Toronto is clearer than Barrett's, who still has two full seasons on his contract after 2024-25.

The Raptors surprised everyone by trading for Brandon Ingram before the deadline, leading to questions about Barrett's fit with his hometown team. On Monday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Barrett was discussed in the trade for Ingram, but the Pelicans "preferred" Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk.

"With Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones already on the wing, the Pelicans didn’t view Barrett as a suitable fit for their roster as talks would have necessitated finding a third team, sources said."

Scotto said that Barrett could be a trade candidate this summer. He's having the best season of his career, but Toronto will prioritize Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Gradey Dick. It wouldn't be surprising if Barrett were moved again this offseason.

It might not have felt like it initially, but the Knicks' decision to trade for Anunoby was the right move. The fact that a Barrett trade is on the table further proves that.