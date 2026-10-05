Knicks could be deciding OG Anunoby's fate in Karl-Anthony Towns extension talks

For the most part, the New York Knicks’ attempt to sell Karl-Anthony Towns on a pay cut he currently deems unreasonable is being tied to the futures of fellow extension-eligible teammates Josh Hart, and Miles McBride. Jalen Brunson’s extension eligibility next summer is routinely folded into the mix, too. OG Anunoby’s future isn’t brought up nearly as often—even though the Knicks’ negotiations with KAT could be a matter of them deciding between the two.

New York’s apparently mulish aversion to entering the second apron has left the front office hustling to broker contracts that permit it to keep the core together beyond this coming season. It is a task that rests on someone, probably multiple someones, accepting steep discounts.

This explains why the Knicks and Towns are so far apart in current negotiations. While many might have the Leon Rose-led front office acquiesce to whatever the star big man is asking for, paying him market value now would most likely come at the expense of keeping OG.

Anunoby will have the leverage to get a bunch of money

Like Brunson, Anunoby will be eligible to sign a four-year extension next summer worth up to a projected $286.5 million. Whether he has the leverage to command that much is debatable.

But he might.

Another team could offer Anunoby a four-year max worth around $275 million if he reaches 2028 free agency (player option). Though he’d be entering his age-31 season upon hitting the open market, at least a couple of suitors will overlook the risk on the back end of that deal.

As someone who doesn’t command the ball on offense and can guard every position at the other end, Anunoby is a functional goldmine. Every team wants a player like him, because he fits everywhere.

The Knicks know this all too well. When he entered free agency in 2024, he had four-year max offers from other teams. That forced New York to include the fifth year—a development that turned out to be a godsend, otherwise he’d be hitting free agency in 2027.

This is the leverage the Knicks will be up against in extension talks next summer. And it’s where Towns’ deal comes into play now.

The Knicks have to hold the line in KAT talks if they want to keep both him and OG

New York’s offers to Towns are reportedly ranging between $45 million and $50 million per year. He clearly wants more, but the second-apron margins will be tight even if he were to sign the exact deal Rose and company are dangling.

If we assume Brunson takes the max this time around, he’ll be on the books for approximately $63.9 million in 2028. At that point, Mikal Bridges will be making $38.8 million. For argument’s sake, let’s just assume Anunoby is willing to stick around on a new deal at his $48.4 million player-option number.

Right off the bat, the Knicks will have $151.1 million committed to three players. That doesn’t include what McBride or, more importantly, Hart would be making on his next contract. Frankly, we know Hart isn’t going anywhere. If we conservatively put him on the ledger for $23.9 million, this brings New York to $175 million in commitments to four players.

Add in KAT at only $50 million, and the Knicks will have $225 million dedicated to the starting lineup. The second apron in 2028-29 is currently set at $248.3 million. A mere $23.3 million isn’t nearly enough to fill out another nine spots on the roster.

Now imagine if the Knicks give KAT $60 million per year. They’re suddenly at $235 million for the starting five, leaving them with less than $15 million in space beneath the second apron.

New York may quietly choose between OG and KAT in a matter of days

Something has to give here. Unless owner James Dolan changes his party-pooping tune, it will have to be the players’ asking prices.

As it stands, the Knicks will have a hard time keeping the starting five together beyond the 2027-28 campaign. If they end up conceding ground in KAT’s extension talks, their dissolution goes from “distinct possibility” to “unavoidable.”

And, in that case, OG’s fate would be the one at risk.

Hart and Bridges are going to come cheaper. Brunson isn’t going anywhere. That leaves the Knicks to decide between KAT and Anunoby. While it’s a choice they’re clearly trying to skirt, it’s one they could end up making before the 2026-27 season starts, depending on how their negotiations with Towns play out.