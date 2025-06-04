Knicks could target Celtics sharpshooter rumored to be available

One of the biggest deficiencies with the Knicks' offense during the 2024-25 season was their 3-point volume. As a team, they averaged 34.1 3-point attempts per game in the regular season, the fourth-lowest of any team. It is one of the areas the Knicks must look to address this off-season, and, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, one of the league's best 3-point shooters might be available.

Scotto reported that Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser is a trade candidate that people should "keep their eyes on." While Scotto doesn't mention the Knicks as potential suitors, the wing would check a lot of boxes for New York.

What Hauser would bring to the Knicks

Hauser is a fantastic shooter. For his career, he has shot 42 percent from behind the arc. This past season was no exception, as he shot 41.6 percent on 5.6 attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns was the only player on the Knicks last your to eclipse 40 percent from deep, and on 61 fewer attempts for the season.

It is not just that Hauser can strap from deep, but he brings a unique type of shooting to the Knicks. According to league tracking data, Hauser took the 12th-most catch-and-shoot 3-pointers while moving to either the right or to the left. Movement shooting is an incredibly valuable skill, and Hauser certainly checks that box.

On the defensive end, Hauser certainly isn't the defender that the Knicks' other wings are. That said, he is not a liability either. Hauser can hold his own on defense and has even been a plus defender for most of his career, according to composite metrics like Estimated Plus-Minus.

What is would cost

While acquiring Hauser in theory sounds great, it is more difficult in reality. Both the Knicks and Celtics are limited financially in what they can do via trade. The Knicks would have to match Hauser's salary, which would likely mean shipping out a key rotation player.

In order for the deal to be logical for both sides, it would probably involve bringing in a third team or executing some sort of sign-and-trade with some of the Knicks' expiring contracts. The Knicks have multiple veteran contracts coming off the books, such as Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, and Precious Achiuwa.

The path isn't easy, but the Knicks front office has proved to be creative in these types of situations, and if any team can figure out a way to land the four-year veteran, it is them.