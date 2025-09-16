Knicks could strike gold with young wing fighting for two-way contract

The wave of signings the Knicks have made for players to come to training camp continued as they inked Tosan Evbuomwan to a deal, first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to insider Ian Begley of SNY, Evbuomwan has a real chance of securing one of the two available two-way spots that the Knicks have to offer.

Knicks have two open two-way spots on the roster and Tosan Evbuomwan will be a prime candidate to land one of them. The 6-8 wing had a productive year in BKN last season, averaging 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 starts. Evbuomwan will be with the Knicks in camp on a… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 15, 2025

Evbuomwan spent last year with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 28 games. He did struggle shooting the ball in his second season in the league, shooting just 42.7 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from three, both of which were dips from his rookie year numbers.

The Knicks are loading up their roster for camp

The Knicks have made a flurry of moves to sign players to non-guaranteed contracts in recent days. They have also made headlines by extending several camp and workout invitations to some notable names as they attempt to finalize their roster in hopes of competing for a championship.

They have room to add one more veteran on a minimum contract. Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, both of whom were signed to non-guaranteed deals, appear to be the leaders in the clubhouse currently. They also plan to bring in sharpshooter Garrison Mathews, and have had interest in Dennis Smith Jr., Alex Len, and Trey Jemison III as well.

As Begley noted, they also have multiple two-way slots, which Evbuomwan seems poised to compete for. Kevin McCullar Jr. is currently on a two-way deal, which would leave one more up for grabs, assuming Evbuomwan sticks.

Evbuomwan has some high upside on the defensive end

While Evbuomwan did struggle shooting the ball, there are some promising signs in his game. For one, he has great size at 6'8". He was known as a great passer coming into the league, which is a good sign for a team that wants the ball to move more this season.

In college, he led Princeton in both points and assists as a senior, playing in a point-forward role similar to how Draymond Green plays with the Warriors.

His best trait, outside of his passing, may be his defense. Last season, he averaged just under one steal per game while ranking in the 76th percentile in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, posting a +0.6 mark. It was a significant improvement from his rookie year, when he was in just the 5th percentile at -1.7