Knicks could be surprise winners of Bradley Beal’s stunning buyout twist

Bradley Beal is on the verge of agreeing to a buyout from the Phoenix Suns, and once he does, it could open up a world of previously unreachable free-agency options for the New York Knicks.

One of these options could technically include signing Beal himself. New York now has room to offer a veteran minimum’s contract after Guerschon Yabusele did them a major solid. While that is nowhere near enough to replace the money Beal must give up to extricate himself from Phoenix, the Knicks do have the ability to offer him a shot at title contention, and a fairly prominent role to boot.

But New York doesn’t have to be the team that winds up with Beal to benefit from his buyout. If he lands elsewhere, it will shrink the market for other free agents, making it more likely an impact name accepts less than they’re worth to suit up in orange and blue next season.

Bradley Beal’s buyout may leave other free agents without clear destinations

League sources told Jake Fischer of The Stein Line that free agents such as Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook will “likely” see their markets impacted by wherever Beal lands. The same goes for Gary Payton II, and for De’Anthony Melton. Ditto for Ben Simmons.

Any of those names could fall through the cracks, and decide to sign a veteran minimum’s deal. Some of them are noticeably less appealing to the Knicks—who, in particular, do not have a real reason to sign Westbrook or Paul. They would be much better off with someone like Payton, Melton, or Simmons. All three are guards who can scale up to defend wings.

Beal’s buyout is actually good news on this front, too.

As Fischer notes, the Los Angeles Clippers loom as favorites to bag the 32-year-old once he hits the open market. That will remove them from the running for CP3, who instantly becomes more likely to join the Suns on the heels of Beal’s exit.

Just like that, you have two potential Melton, Payton, Simmons, and Brogdon suitors off the board. And it gets even better from here.

The Norman Powell trade helps the Knicks a great deal

The Miami Heat have also probably removed themselves from the guard market following their trade for Norman Powell. They might still be on the prowl for a primary ball-handler, but Brogdon and Westbrook are the only players from the gaggle of names mentioned who fit the bill. Neither of them should register as New York’s top target.

This same logic applies to the Milwaukee Bucks. They need someone more like Beal, a reunion with Brogdon, or perhaps a flier on Westbrook before they prioritize GP2, Melton or Simmons.

Which is all to say: Competition for remaining guards on the market will thin out if and when Beal gets bought out. And it will remain on the narrower side for other candidates who could broker buyouts this offseason. (Marcus Smart, anyone?)

This won’t mean much in the grand scheme of things for most teams. As a championship contender with minutes to spare inside the top-eight spots of their rotation, it could mean a whole lot for the Knicks.