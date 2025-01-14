Knicks continue worrisome trend that could change everything in loss to Pistons

The New York Knicks allowed the Pistons to march into MSG for the second time this season and leave with a win. Detroit isn't the lowly team it was last season (Cade Cunningham is playing at an All-NBA level), but the loss was a perfect example of what Knicks fans are worried about.

The result of New York's last three games tells you everything you need to know: A 126-101 loss to Oklahoma City, a 140-106 win over Milwaukee, and a 124-119 loss to Detroit. The Thunder are one of the best teams in the league, but the Knicks didn't look competitive in the loss. New York used the embarrassing loss as fuel to blow out the Bucks but didn't carry that same energy over to Monday.

The Knicks' defense has been nonexistent in their two losses to the Pistons this season. Not only is their defense a concern, which is unusual for a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, but their inconsistency and thin depth are issues. All three could result in an early playoff exit, which would be crushing, considering fans hope 2025 will be the year New York returns to the ECF.

New York will look like a contender on one night and turn around and look like a pretender the next. To be fair, the Knicks played the second half of a back-to-back against the Pistons, who played on Saturday before traveling to MSG. However, that's life in the NBA. It's not a valid excuse for Monday's loss.

Knicks still have a lot to improve before playoffs start

It's not as if it's a question of whether New York will make it to the postseason. The Knicks are the third-best team in the East with a 29-15 record, three games ahead of the Magic.

New York hit the halfway mark in the regular season on Monday, so there's still plenty of time to work out the kinks. However, some fans feel like the Knicks are doomed because they haven't reached the high expectations they entered the season with after two offseason trades. It's hard to feel any optimism after a loss like the one to the Pistons, especially whenever it's been the same old story.

The Knicks' offense is one of the best in the league, but their defense is another story that could haunt them in the playoffs. Lackluster performances don't cut it when the intensity ramps up to another level once the regular season ends.

New York won't be at its best every game, but if the team continues to string together disappointing performances, the Knicks could be another second-round exit — or worse, a first-round exit.