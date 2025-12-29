Knicks continue to be vindicated for bold Mike Brown decision

There's no denying that Mike Brown has completely changed the outlook for this New York Knicks team. It wasn't so long ago that firing Tom Thibodeau and bringing in Brown was seen as something of a controversial move, and now Knicks fans wouldn't change that situation for anything.

Brown's coaching style has rapidly raised New York's ceiling. Last season, the Knicks were still trying to figure out their lineups as the playoffs were going on. And this year, Brown's system is such that this team can much more easily employ guys up and down the roster while still playing winning basketball. And what better example than Saturday night's win over the Hawks, where they started Mo Diawara and gave big minutes to Kevin McCullar Jr. in a win?

Increased flexibility has quickly become the Knicks’ greatest advantage. Under Brown, roles have become clearer and players are empowered to play decisively rather than worrying about making mistakes. New York is no longer locked into rigid rotations or dependent on perfect health to function. When injuries hit or matchups demand adjustments, Brown has shown he's comfortable pivoting without sacrificing his structure.

It's that adaptability that's helped unlock more consistent two-way effort. The Knicks are still a physical group, but they're no longer grinding every possession into a half-court slog. Brown has emphasized pace and ball movement, which has made life easier for everyone on the floor. Even lineups featuring less-established players are able to survive because the system gives them clearer roles.

Last year's Knicks were desperately tinkering with lineups in the Eastern Conference finals and this year's Knicks will just casually start rookie Mo Diawara with 95 career minutes and win. Last year they didn't know who to play and this year they can just play anyone. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 28, 2025

The Knicks are a far better team under Mike Brown

The ripple effect has been felt by the team’s core as well. New York’s primary creators are not carrying the same nightly burden they did a season ago. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns can more easily conserve energy and pick their spots rather than forcing offense late into games. That has shown up in more composed fourth quarters and fewer collapses when things get tight.

Saturday’s win over Atlanta was not just about who started or who logged extra minutes, it was about confidence. Brown trusted his depth and the players rewarded him with disciplined execution. That's a contagious kind of trust, and it's something the Knicks simply did not have consistently last season.

This is why the decision to move on from Thibodeau now looks so obvious in hindsight. The Knicks did not need less toughness or accountability, they just needed adaptability and long-term vision. Brown has given them both, and the results are speaking for themselves as New York continues to stack wins.

The Knicks are no longer surviving on effort alone. They're winning because they are better coached and far more versatile. That shift has changed their ceiling entirely, and it's why this team looks like arguably the best squad in the NBA.