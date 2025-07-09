Knicks coaching mess gets strange update that could turn disastrous

The New York Knicks are entering a new phase under head coach Mike Brown, but the most telling development is not about who is coming in, it is about who is being pushed to the side.

Rick Brunson, a central figure in the Knicks' coaching staff and father to All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson, is staying with the team, but according to reports, his role is being quietly pushed back. Last season Rick Brunson was Tom Thibodeau’s lead assistant, and now Brunson will serve in a reduced capacity under Brown, who is bringing in his own top guy to be by his side.

At first glance, this may seem like a small reshuffle. But given Rick Brunson’s unique position, both professionally and personally, this change is far more delicate than it looks.Rick was hired in 2022, just before his son Jalen signed with the Knicks. That timing was not accidental. The father-son connection played a key part in establishing trust and stability during Jalen’s transition from Dallas to New York. Since then, Jalen has blossomed into the face of the franchise, and Rick has been a respected voice in the locker room, not just as a dad, but as a deeply experienced basketball mind.

Diminishing Rick’s role sends a message.

Whether intentional or not, it suggests a shift in power dynamics, one that could quietly undermine the internal chemistry that helped fuel the Knicks’ rise over the past two seasons.Mike Brown is a respected, battle-tested coach with a strong track record of structure and discipline. He is not the issue here as Brown has every right to shape his own staff. The thing that could backfire is the Knicks’ decision to keep several Thibodeau-era assistants while downgrading Rick Brunson.

Is this a smart bet?

Brown isn’t getting a full clean slate, and Rick isn’t fully in or fully out. That kind of middle ground often leads to blurred lines, especially when family and franchise stars are involved.The Knicks are betting that this adjustment will be taken in stride, that Jalen will not be affected, and that Rick will remain a supportive presence.

If the team performs well, this might fade into the background. But if struggles surface, and if leadership starts to feel divided, the Brunson situation could become a focal point. This is not just about staff titles. It is about relationships, roles, and respect. And for a team chasing a deeper playoff run, that kind of balance definitely matters.