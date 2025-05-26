The Knicks clamped down late — and it saved their season

Karl-Anthony Towns was the star of Game 3, undisputedly. The Knicks' big man had 20 points in the fourth quarter alone to propel the Knicks to a must-win victory on the road. That said, their defense in the final period of the game was just as important, and we wouldn't be here giving Towns his flowers if not for their effort on that side of the ball.

It was an unorthodox game for New York. They played nine different players, a shocker considering their well-documented depth issues, and mixed those players in ways fans had never seen before. The Knicks played 15 different lineups in Game 3, eight of which had never shared the floor together previously this season.

For anyone even mildly familiar with Tom Thibodeau's coaching style, this would have sounded unheard of going into Game 3. To Thibodeau's credit, he was willing to try new things when the norm stopped working. But the game is won and lost on the court, at the end of the day the players are the ones who need to deliver, and deliver they did.

Defense comes up big in the fourth

The Knicks allowed only 20 points to the Pacers in the fourth quarter. In Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers averaged 35.5 fourth-quarter points. Towns put the ball in the basket, and should get all the credit in the world for that, but the defense set the table for him.

The defense came from multiple players, including Delon Wright. The Knicks veteran guard hasn't been given many opportunities in the playoffs, but Thibodeau called Wright's number early after Deuce McBride picked up three first-quarter fouls. Wright responded with over 13 minutes of impactful play, including picking up a big steal.

McBride, after returning to action, was equally impressive on the defensive end, specifically in that critical fourth quarter. In the fourth, McBride matched up with Andrew Nembhard 11 times, T.J. McConnell twice, Aaron Nesmith twice, Tyrese Haliburton twice, and Ben Sheppard and Pascal Siakam once each. McBride conceded zero points in any of those matchups.

Chance to even things up

It wasn't the prettiest victory, and required another historic comeback by New York. But a win is a win. The Knicks now have the opportunity to knot up the series at two games apiece heading back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5.

If they are to tie the series up, they will need to be even better in Game 4. It will take a better performance from Jalen Brunson, who had one of his worst games of the playoffs in Game 3. It will also take another defensive effort like the one they just got. Thibodeau has shown that everything is on the table. Every player on that roster will need to be prepared for the fight of their life in Game 4.