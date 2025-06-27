Knicks caught sleeping as Suns aggressively steal dream frontcourt target

The Knicks missed a golden opportunity to trade up and select one of the best defenders still available on night two of the NBA draft. Instead, it was the Suns that made three separate trades to move up and select Rasheer Fleming with the 31st pick of the draft.

The Knicks are stuck back at pick number 50, after having no first-round picks on night one of the draft. This is one of the weaker second rounds in recent memory, as many players have opted to return to college to chase NIL deals.

Fleming has incredible athleticism. He can space the floor with catch-and-shoot ability, as well as providing vertical spacing as a lob threat. The Knicks' frontcourt, specifically Mitchell Robinson, has health concerns, and Fleming would have been the perfect pick to alleviate some of those concerns.

The Knicks had a connection to Fleming

Fleming was projected to be a first-round talent by many, but didn't hear his name called on night one. He is one of the best perimeter defenders available and would have fit in seamlessly alongside the Knicks' other elite perimeter defenders, like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

He can guard multiple positions, is an elite cutter, and is developing as a floor spacer. On top of all that, the Knicks already had a connection to Fleming. Rick Brunson, the father of Jalen Brunson, coached Fleming at Camden High School.

Knicks could regret not trading up

There is always talent to be found in the second round; the Knicks may know that as well as any team in the league. After all, Brunson was selected in the second round back in 2018. Beyond Brunson, the Deuce McBride and Mitchell Robinson were also selected in the second round.

However, according to most reports, this is one of the more shallow second rounds in recent memory. The Knicks could ultimately regret remaining stagnant when they see the prospects remaining on the board at pick number 50.

Unless they make a trade at some point to move up, the smart decision might ultimately be to trade the pick altogether, instead of getting an asset for next year or even cash. The Knicks have several young players on their roster who will already be competing for minutes next year. Furthermore, they are just entering their championship window, so it doesn't make sense to draft a player that is a project or isn't NBA-ready.