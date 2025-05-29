The Knicks can’t move forward until they start getting back

If we focus on just on-court issues that have hindered the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the two biggest eyesores have been their turnovers and defense, specifically their transition defense. It is unlikely we will see another big lineup change from Tom Thibodeau, unless, of course, Karl-Anthony Towns is unable to play. There is no more room for error, no more time to say "we need better energy next game, because there will be no next game. The Knicks are one game from elimination, and if they are to avoid it, they need to get back and defend in transition.

To be clear, the Knicks aren't in this hole for one reason alone. And it is not just their own doing, obviously. The Pacers deserve tremendous credit for being in this position. They have a deep lineup full of more than capable players, and a legitimate superstar in Tyrese Haliburton at the steering wheel.

But the Knicks certainly are doing some things to make the Pacers' jobs easier, specifically through their transition defense, or lack of, to be more accurate.

Transition baskets have been too easy

Overall, the Knicks and Pacers have been similar in terms of offensive production over the first four games. The Knicks are averaging 1.19 points per possession in the series while the Pacers are averaging 1.23 points per possession.

In transition, however, things have not been close. The volume has been almost identical, with the Knicks having 57 transition possessions and the Pacers having 59. The production has been in different galaxies, though. The Knicks are generating 0.95 points per possession in transition, while the Pacers are generating a staggering 1.4, according to league tracking data.

In this series, the Pacers have multiple transition baskets coming off of made field goals by the Knicks, which should never happen. It comes down to a lack of focus and communication, and there is no room for that anymore. The Knicks need to be perfect. They need to want it more.

A component of this may also be the Knicks' double-big lineup; neither Towns nor Mitchell Robinson is known for being fleet of foot, and the Pacers have taken advantage of that. This problem could be alleviated by playing Towns at the center position and slotting Deuce McBride into the starting lineup, but I digress.

Regardless of who is on the court, there is plenty to clean up in terms of transition defense. The Knicks need to come out with urgency and slow this team down. If they want to move forward in this series, they need to get back on defense.