The Knicks can’t ignore what the Bane trade just signaled to the East

The Magic sent a clear message to the rest of the Eastern Conference when they shipped Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. Not only do they think the East is there for the taking, but they're willing to go all-in to fix their weaknesses to try to win it. The Knicks, in return, will need to upgrade their own roster in a year where they may have their best shot in over two decades to compete for a title.

The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be ripe for the taking next season. After Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in the playoffs, the Boston Celtics seem poised for a down year and may be looking to sell off many of their key players. The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Damian Lillard, who also suffered an Achilles injury, and face uncertainty with the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Philadelphia 76ers have uncertainties of their own with injury-riddled superstars. Without going down the list of every Eastern Conference team, it is shaping up to be the most open it has been in a long time.

The Knicks just reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Clearly they weren't satisfied with that result, as they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau soon afterwards. The Knicks have a legitimate opportunity are going to capitalize on the opportunity at hand, they will need to be willing to

Potential upgrades

The Knicks could go in two directions this offseason. The first direction would be making a major lineup change and chasing one of the bigger names that have been rumored to be available this offseason. So far their have been rumblings involing Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The other option, which I believe is more logical, is making moves around the edges to upgrade their depth and solve key issues. One of those areas is bolstering their 3-point shooting. Last season, they ranked 27th in the league in 3-point attempts per game. They have already been linked to two sharpshooters from the Boston Celtics, Al Horford and Sam Hauser, both of whom would help that issue.

The Indiana Pacers exposed their lack of depth and ball-handling. The Knicks will need to look either to veterans in free agency or to a potential trade to help them there. But whatever direction they go, it was clear in that series that they will need someone to alleviate some of the pressure that Jalen Brunson has faced.