Knicks should be cackling at Spurs’ big plans for Jalen Brunson in Game 2

Jalen Brunson's NBA Finals debut wasn't perfect. The guard seemingly suffered two different leg injuries, but still scored 30 points while leading the New York Knicks to their Game 1 victory.

Brunson made just 12 of his 31 shot attempts, with the San Antonio Spurs able to make things difficult on him as a scorer with their athleticism, length, and physicality. None of it was enough to stop him from dropping 13 points in the fourth quarter on 5-9 shooting.

De'Aaron Fox told reporters on Thursday that the Spurs already have their pivot planned, with the goal being to force "anybody but Jalen" to shoot in Game 2. The Knicks can only hope he was telling the truth, because it's the exact adjustment the Cleveland Cavaliers made for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals (and that Brunson responded to with a playoff career high 14 assists, in a win).

The Cavaliers already tried the Spurs' Jalen Brunson pivot -- and failed

The Knicks' opening victory over the Cavaliers wasn't normal, with Brunson's squad pulling off a 22-point comeback and forcing overtime. The guard finished the game having scored 38 points on 15-29 shooting, which included the vicious barrage of buckets he gave James Harden in crunch time.

As a result, Kenny Atkinson's group came out in Game 2 determined to make any other Knick hurt them.

It was the same adjustment that Fox said the Spurs have to make. He said on Thursday that their defensive pivot has to involve a new mindset.

"Anybody but Jalen. Make somebody else shoot the ball," the point guard formerly coached by Mike Brown told reporters, per SNY.

Knicks like OG Anunoby shined as 3-point shotmakers late in Game 1, but Brunson unequivocally did the heavy lifting as a scorer. He had four turnovers to just two assists, proof of the struggles he endured at the lanky hands of the Spurs' defenders. And he still got New York across the finish line.

Now, the Spurs seem prepared to make the same adjustment that the Cavaliers tried when they lost Game 1 of their series against the Knicks. Brunson's 14-assist game against Cleveland, which included turning the ball over just three times, is the proof that he's ready for it.

As a result, the onus will inevitably be put onto the Knicks' shotmakers – players like Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Landry Shamet – to make the most of the opportunities that Brunson will feed them.

If the Spurs want to double team New York's smallest creator, the Knicks should let them. Their role players helped it work out pretty great last time.