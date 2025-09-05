Knicks bold plan to play faster comes with one dangerous risk no one can ignore

Something that will forever haunt Knicks fans about the 2025 playoffs is the turnovers that caused them to unravel in the Eastern Conference Finals. Mike Brown has made it clear he wants the Knicks to play faster this season, which includes moving the ball more and making quicker decisions, something that will open the door for more turnovers.

The Knicks averaged 13.3 turnovers per game in the regular season last year, the fifth-best mark in the league. In the Eastern Conference Finals, they averaged 15.5, which would have been tied for the fifth-most in the regular season.

Tom Thibodeau ran a slow, risk-averse offense, something that helped keep turnovers low. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers turned the pressure up to 11, picking up the Knicks' ball-handlers full court and forcing them to make faster decisions, something the Knicks proved incapable of at a high enough level to win the series.

Mike Browns play style could test the Knicks

Unlike Thibodeau, Brown loves to play fast. One component is just running more and getting out in transition, something that was common during his time with the Kings. Another component is having the ball move more in the halfcourt and lowering the time on the ball by making faster decisions.

Brunson is a good passer; he can make quick decisions and is a good enough ball-handler to deal with pressure, even if it got to him in the Eastern Conference Finals. After that, there are plenty of questions.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a big question

History tells us that Brown will want to use Karl-Anthony Towns as more of a play-making hub this season. We saw him do it with Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento and with Draymond Green in Golden State. The difference, however, is that Sabonis and Green are two of the best passing big men who have ever played.

While Towns is a capable passer, his decision-making is questionable, to put things lightly. If he is tasked with running the offense at times, it could put the Knicks in some compromising situations. There are also questions surrounding who the backup point guard will be. For now, it seems like it is Miles McBride by default. Is he prepared for that new role?

It should be noted that the Knicks still have room to add another veteran with a minimum deal, potentially another point guard. Still, there are plenty of questions to be answered if they do indeed turn the pace up this season.