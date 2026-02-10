Knicks better hope Jayson Tatum update doesn't mean what everyone thinks

The last time that Jayson Tatum played in an NBA game was in the 2025 playoffs against the New York Knicks, when the superstar tore his right Achilles. He could make his return before the season's end, and on Monday, he took a big step toward doing so, as he practiced with the Maine Celtics, Boston's G League affiliate.

Tatum spoke with the media on Tuesday about how good it felt (subscription required) to be part of practice, but he understandably refused to say that it meant he would play this season. You can say the Celtics have done pretty well without him, sitting No. 3 in the East with the same 34-19 record as the Knicks. Now, imagine what it would be like to throw Tatum back into the mix.

There is a reality where Boston could be the last East team standing in the postseason, and that's even if Tatum doesn't return. And if he does, it would change everything for the Celtics. In a good way, of course, but not for the Knicks.

New York did make it past Boston in the playoffs last year, and that most likely still would've been the case even if Tatum didn't get hurt. The Knicks were on their way to winning Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead when he went down.

The question is, would they be able to do so again if they met again?

Jayson Tatum could still return this season for the Celtics

Although Boston is in a better position than most people expected, Brad Stevens said the organization wants to ensure Tatum is ready, physically and mentally, before he takes the court again. By no means are the Celtics pushing for him to return because of their positioning.

Tatum said he is "still just going through the progressions of rehab" and that it is "all about being 100 percent healthy." He's not there yet, but he's closer to reaching that point.

There would be a reacclimation period for him if he suits up for the Celtics this season, but it's not like it'd be a major adjustment for Boston to have him back on the floor. He said recently on The Pivot Podcast that he was worried it might, given that his team has played well without him. He said on Tuesday that it was just him being vulnerable.

The rest of the NBA world, namely the Knicks, understands what his return would mean. It'd be a special moment for Tatum, which is even something that New York fans can recognize and appreciate, but this was supposed to be the Knicks' season (the Pistons didn't get that memo).

It still can be, but Tatum's return would complicate things for a team that has high expectations.