The Knicks bet on floor spacing — but Karl-Anthony Towns has come up short

When the New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle this past offseason, one of the most discussed topics became the floor spacing and 3-point shooting that Towns would provide.

During Josh Hart's media day press conference back in September, he was immediately asked about the Knicks being able to go five-out with a lineup full of capable 3-point shooters. “It allows the spacing to be … I mean, the court is going to be wide open," Hart said. He continued by adding, "It’s going to put defenses in rotations. It’s going to free up more opportunities for offensive rebounds. It’s going to be a positive.”

With the playoffs just days away, it is hard to look back on the regular season and say that the optimal spacing and perimeter shooting that the Knicks hoped Towns would bring ever materialized. The Knicks averaged 34.1 threes per game in the regular season, which ranked 27th. Meanwhile, Towns attempted 4.7 threes per game, his lowest rate since 2018-19.

Town's 3-point shooting is trending backwards

To make matters more worse, things seem to be trending in the wrong direction. In five games in April, Towns took a total of 13 3-pointers, his lowest total over a five-game span all season.

One area of specific concern has been Towns' ability to generate open looks through screens, especially as of late. Over the course of the season, he was one of just 12 players to take at least 65 pick-and-pop 3-pointers. However, that number doesn't tell the whole story. If you break the data in pre and post-All-Star game segments, a very different picture is painted.

Before the All-Star break, Towns was among 12 players to attempt at least 50 pick-and-pop threes. He did so quite efficiently, too, posting a 60.6 percent effective field goal percentage (eFG%) and generating 1.2 points per attempt, both good for fourth among the qualifying players.

Following the break, those numbers have dipped substantially. Over the final 23 games of the season, Towns attempted 12 pick-and-pop threes, tied for 36th in the league.

It is not just the volume that has declined, the efficiency has fallen off a cliff. Among the 44 players who have taken at least 12 pick-and-pop threes, Towns ranks dead last with an eFG% of 13.6 percent, while generating a measly 0.27 points per chance, which also ranks dead last among the group.

Something needs to change

The Knicks square off against the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. While the Pistons are a gritty team, it is a series that New York should win. And while winning one playoff series would be nice, it is not what the Knicks set out to do when they acquired Towns and Mikal Bridges in the offseason.

In order to have a real shot at a championship, the Knicks will likely need to go through the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two of the most dominant teams in the league, and two that they failed to beat in the regular season.

While there are many factors that would need to take place for the Knicks to get to the promised land, one of the most essential is the Knicks optimizing the spacing that Towns can provide them.