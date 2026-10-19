Knicks avoided an unwelcome Moussa Cisse twist with the Mavericks

The New York Knicks wanted their third-string center to be Moussa Cissé, so they submitted a two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet to the restricted free agent in July, but the Mavericks matched it. After that, though, his future was in question, with Dallas considering keeping veteran Dwight Powell on the roster before Monday's cutdown deadline. As The Stein Line reported, Cissé was considered the "greatest player in jeopardy" (subscription required) of being waived to keep Powell.

That's not happening, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting on Monday that the Mavericks waived Powell, who had been with the team since 2014.

The Dallas Mavericks are waiving veteran center Dwight Powell, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2026

The Knicks already have their third-string center in James Wiseman, who got the final roster spot over Bruce Brown, but if the Mavericks waived Cissé, it would've still been irritating for New York. A few months ago, it sure seemed like Dallas was set on keeping him, or he'd be in NYC right now.

Even more, the Knicks don't have to worry about Cissé going to one of the teams Marc Stein reported were interested in the 24-year-old: the Bulls, Sixers, Hawks, and Lakers. If he had ended up in Philadelphia, it would've been on a two-way contract, but that wouldn't have done much to ease the sting of seeing him replace Ariel Hukporti.

Knicks don't have to worry about seeing Cisse go elsewhere

Dallas made the right call to keep Cissé, though that meant parting with Powell, who had become synonymous with the organization. The center is entering just his second season, fitting the Mavericks' timeline with Cooper Flagg, who is at the same stage in his career. He isn't the leader and respected locker-room voice that Powell is, but that's not enough reason to overlook his potential.

Cissé's athleticism, rim protection, and rebounding made him an obvious target for New York as a player the Knicks could've developed and molded into a future starting center, which would've been even more valuable given the uncertainty around Karl-Anthony Towns' future.

New York could've still pursued Cissé if Dallas had opted to keep Powell over him, even with Wiseman, but that would've required a trade for Pacôme Dadiet, which presents its own challenges.

If the Knicks had their way, Cissé would've been with the organization for a few months now, but at least they don't have to watch another team swoop in for his services. There's reason to be hopeful about who Wiseman can be in New York, though Cissé was the better option.