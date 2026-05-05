Knicks are eerily close to learning painful Celtics lesson after Game 1 win

The New York Knicks absolutely destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. They won the game largely due to their ability to shoot lights-out from beyond the three-point line, much like the Boston Celtics did in their wins over the Sixers in the first round. And if the Knicks fall into a similar trap, it could get messy.

Boston obviously ended up blowing a 3-1 lead to the 76ers in the first round. When the Celtics shot the ball well, they won. When they didn’t, they lost. There was obviously more that went into it than that, but the Knicks now seem to be on pace for falling into a similar trap.

If the Knicks don’t prepare for their three-point shot to stop falling, they could find themselves in a similar position to the Celtics.

Knicks' three-point shooting can't be end-all be-all

Game 1 was a master class in three-point shooting by the Knicks. It just felt like there was nothing the Sixers could do to slow down New York’s three-point attack.

By the end of the night, the Knicks had shot a ridiculous 19-of-37 (51.4%) from beyond the three-point line, compared to the Sixers, who still shot a respectable 11-of-30 (36.7%).

As a result, New York walked out of Madison Square Garden with a monster 137-98 victory, outscoring the 76ers by 24 points from behind the three-point line alone.

In the Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the 76ers, they made 16 threes, outscoring the 76ers by 36 points from deep range. In Game 3, the Celtics made 20 threes, outscoring Philadelphia by 24 from deep. And in Game 4, the Celtics made 24 threes, outscoring the Sixers by 45 points from deep.

All three of Boston’s wins in the series occurred when they were able to dominate the Sixers with the three-ball, and when they couldn’t, they lost.

So, when you take a look at the Knicks’ Game 1 win over the Sixers, there has to be a little bit of hesitation involved, because the three-ball may not always be there.

Will Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart shoot 50% from deep the entire series? Will Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges shoot 60% from deep? Will OG Anunoby shoot 100%?

New York has the talent to win the series. That is undeniable. But the Knicks need to be careful not to depend on threes too much this series. Because as the Celtics know all too well, that’s a dangerous hill to die on.