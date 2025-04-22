Knicks almost didn't do something in Game 2 that hadn't happened all season

The Pistons responded well in the first half of Game 2 after letting the New York Knicks go on a 21-0 run in Game 1. The Knicks' defense was lagging, and they missed open shots on the offensive end, making it somewhat of a miracle to be down by only six at the half.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting after struggling offensively in the first half on Saturday. Ausar Thompson, who is tasked with guarding Brunson when he's on the floor, said on Sunday that he faced zero challenges guarding the star in Game 1. Thompson said Brunson does a good job at "selling fouls" after the guard shot 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

The forward said he wanted to come out and be aggressive on Monday without giving the referees a reason to blow the whistle (subscription required). Little did Thompson know that the refs wouldn't blow their whistles much at all for a Pistons foul.

Knicks nearly went entire first half without shooting a free throw

Brunson finally broke the streak and went to the line with 17.4 seconds left to go in the half after being fouled by Dennis Schroder. He hit both free throws to cut the Pistons' lead to four.

New York went into the half with two free-throw attempts, compared to Detroit's 14. It seems like the refs took Thompson too literally. So much for the refs giving the Knicks a team-friendly whistle at MSG, right?

Brunson has had a hard time getting a call since the series began. It's frustrated him (and Tom Thibodeau). Brunson, who is usually more of a reserved player on the floor, got emotional and yelled when Schroder was whistled for a foul late in the first half.

The free-throw disparity in Game 2 will likely be a talking point when the game is over, especially if New York loses. Fans can debate and discuss the officiating all night, but the Knicks have missed a lot of open shots. Their offense can't afford to go cold for long stretches at a time.

New York knows better than to rely on officiating going its way. There is a different level of physicality that exists only in the playoffs, which is part of what makes things so exciting. All Knicks fans can hope for is a fair whistle.