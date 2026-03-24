At least one Knick might have to hide a smile at Villanova's early exit

The Villanova Wildcats Men's Basketball program is well-represented in the New York Knicks' organization. Even with Donte DiVincenzo no longer on the roster, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges still comprise quite the contingent.

Their Knick teammate Jose Alvarado's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets didn't come close to qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. But Villanova's loss to Utah State in the first round of "March Madness" might have provided the point guard with some karmic justice. Alvarado recently told Daily Knicks in an exclusive interview that at least two of his teammates with Wildcat roots tease him about his relative lack of collegiate success.

The program's round one loss, and viral quote from their head coach at halftime, will certainly give Alvarado some ammunition to return proverbial fire.

Alvarado on dynamic with Brunson, Hart on Knicks

The Brooklynite told Daily Knicks in a recent conversation that at least two of those former Wildcats in Brunson and Hart make sure that he hears about the differences in their collegiate careers.

“Yeah, they just give me crap about my situation," Alvarado said of the pair of 2016 national champions. "Not everybody’s a freakin, Final Four every year…"

The guard made clear that while his biggest accomplishment in college was simply making the tournament, he wouldn't trade that in for the multiple championship wins that Brunson and Bridges have under their belts.

"You know, I love my school, shoutout to Georgia Tech, shoutout to all of them, shoutout to the university, I would never change nothing about my situation. But we didn’t have the best success in the dance, or going there, but we did experience it, so that’s a plus. But, yeah, they just give me crap."

Towns joins Brunson, Hart with eliminated alma maters

Brunson and Hart might not be the only Knicks upset with the tournament's early returns. Karl-Anthony Towns' alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats, were eliminated by Iowa State in the second round.

But Alvarado credited Towns as being part of the "blue blood" collegiate community of hoopers. In the same breath, though, he told Daily Knicks which one of his teammates stands out as a potential recipient of some trash talk.

"Cause KAT went to Kentucky, obviously, Villanova," Alvarado said of his teammates' college ties. "So, the only one I can probably complain with is OG. OG from Indiana, they’re not- not that good," the point guard said.