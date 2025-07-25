Kevin Love's big market wish could lead him straight to the Knicks

The Knicks still have room to add another veteran to their roster on a minimum contract, after Guerschon Yabusele took slightly less than the full $5.7 million midlevel exception. It is unclear what direction New York will go in, but insider Jake Fischer reported that veteran Kevin Love could have interest in joining the Knicks.

Fischer reported that Love only wants to be in a big glamour market as his career winds down, saying, "I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation."

The Knicks' nine-man rotation seems to be more or less locked into place, with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Deuce McBride, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson, and Yabusele commanding the bulk of the minutes.

Adding a veteran and former champion like Love would make sense. Someone with his level of experience would be just as valuable in the locker room and on the sideline as he would on the court. He likely wouldn't command many minutes but would be an excellent mentor for the Knicks' younger players, as well as the roster as a whole, as they embark on their quest for a championship.

The best of Love is behind him

Love is no longer the All-NBA quality player he once was. Last season, with the Miami Heat, Love appeared in only 23 games. He missed the final 12 games of the season and all four of Miami's playoff games due to personal reasons. In the games he did appear in, Love averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 assist.

He still can provide some value as a stretch big, however. Last season, he shot 35.8 percent from three. Admittedly, it was on fairly low volume, as he averaged less than three attempts per game.

The Knicks are still weighing other options as well

While Love seems to be interested in joining New York, it is not clear if New York shares that interest. That said, they are reportedly weighing other options. Reports have indicated that they could be interested in a reunion with veteran guard Landry Shamet, who was part of the Knicks' playoff rotation in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They also continue to monitor Ben Simmons, who last played for the Clippers. Simmons would provide size and defensive versatility to the Knicks, although his storied shooting struggles pose a risk to New York's offensive spacing.