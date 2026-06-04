Karl-Anthony Towns' most underrated skill is Spurs' ultimate kryptonite

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is widely regarded as one of the best offensive big men in the NBA. Despite the acclaim for his three-point shooting and proficiency as an inside scorer, however, only those who consistently watch him play know of his most underrated skill: A tremendous ability to drive from 24 feet and finish in the paint in a wing-like manner.

During Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals, Towns revealed a critical truth that could shape this series: His ability to attack off the bounce is the kryptonite to a San Antonio Spurs team that wins and loses on the strength of its interior defense.

San Antonio has no trouble stifling teams on the drive, due in no small part to the presence of 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama. When opposing teams are able to generate a high number of points in the paint, however, the Spurs tend to struggle.

According to Zach Kram of ESPN, the Knicks' 50 points in the paint during Game 1 of the NBA Finals continued a telling trend of the Spurs going as far as their interior defense will take them.

"One of the main battlegrounds in this series is the Knicks' relentless rim attacks versus the Spurs' dominant rim defense. Entering the Finals, New York led all playoff offenses with 54.8 points in the paint per 100 possessions, while the Spurs led all playoff defenses by allowing just 40.9."

Kram continued:

"The Knicks won that battle in Game 1, with 50 points in the paint, and that stat continues to be predictive of San Antonio's results this spring. The Spurs are now 3-6 in the playoffs when they allow at least 40 points in the paint, versus 9-1 when they hold teams below 40."

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in points in the paint, but Towns was right there with him, thus helping the Knicks become a well-rounded offensive juggernaut that gave the Spurs fits.

Spurs rely on interior defense to win; KAT's drives destabilize efforts

Towns was steadily acknowledged by many as an X-Factor of the 2026 NBA Finals. Wembanyama is a dominant defensive player who can control the paint as well as anyone the Association has seen, but teams that can spread the floor and pull him out to the perimeter stand a chance against him.

That makes Towns, the self-proclaimed greatest big man shooter in NBA history, the ultimate test of how well the Spurs' defense can play with Wembanyama drawn to the wings.

The underrated element of Towns' perimeter brilliance, however, is that he's just as adept at putting the ball on the floor. He routinely did so during the Conference phase of the postseason, overwhelming high-level opponents such as Jarrett Allen, Joel Embiid, and Onyeka Okongwu with his strength and precision as a slasher.

While many big men can put the ball on the court, Towns' body and ball control, as well as his dynamic finishing, rival that of a wing—thus making for an all but unstoppable skill at 7'0" and 245 pounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns can drive Knicks to a title if he keeps this up

Towns' rare proficiency as a slashing center resulted in him scoring 14 points in the paint and nine points via drives during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals. There were times when he went all the way to the basket, as well as those when he ultimately drew contact.

San Antonio will likely gameplan to try to take driving lanes away from Towns, but it must also be aware of how fortunate it was that he failed to make a single three during Game 1.

If Towns is able to continue driving the lane and scoring inside, then the Knicks will have a realistic shot at a championship. It got them to 1-0 and it can continue to frustrate a Spurs defense that consistently has to defend five capable shooters at any one time.

Towns' shooting and improved defense deserve the praise they've received, but his underrated ability to drive the lane is exactly what New York needs to overcome San Antonio.