Karl-Anthony Towns inventive wrinkles could make the Knicks unstoppable

While the Knicks' offense was very effective last season, it sputtered down the stretch and would often get stagnant. For the offense to hit another gear this season, Karl-Anthony Towns must become more involved as a playmaker.

Speaking on The Kevin O'Connor Show, Nekias Duncan explained that using Towns as a passer is a great way to keep him involved throughout a game without requiring him to take 18 to 20 shots per night.

Everyone knows that Mike Brown loves using big men as playmaking hubs, something that became a signature during his time in Golden State with Draymond Green, and then with Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. Towns isn't the playmaker those two are, but he is a solid passer for his position, and it would add some variation to an offense that often relied on Jalen Brunson to create good looks last season.

Keep the decisions simple

This doesn't mean that Towns should be tasked with running the offense. It also doesn't mean that the Knicks should routinely task him with making complex reads on that end of the floor. But getting him more touches is a fantastic way to diversify the offense while also keeping him engaged.

A great way to do this is by running more dribble handoff actions involving Towns around the perimeter, something that could not only unlock two-man sets between Towns and the Knicks' supporting cast, like Mikal Bridges, for example, but also gives Towns the option to fake the handoff and turn the corner.

Last season, according to league tracking data, Towns faked 15 handoffs, which then led to him driving to the basket. The Knicks generated 1.33 points per possession on those plays.

Opens things up for everyone else

Where this could truly elevate the Knicks' offense, as Duncan noted on the podcast, is through how it unlocks everyone else. Moving Towns around and getting him touches at different spots on the floor means less attention paid to Brunson.

Mike Brown has made it clear that he plans to get Brunson easier looks off the ball, likely through more catch-and-shoot looks for the most part. If Towns has the ball in his hands more often, it is an avenue for Brown to achieve that.

It also means more opportunities to make timely cuts for the Knicks' other wings. Ultimately, it means more diversification for an offense that became easy to key in on last season.