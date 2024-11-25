Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Nuggets Nov. 25
The New York Knicks are in Denver for the next stop of their road trip. They are coming off a tough loss to Utah and hope to bounce back against Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets, but it won't be easy.
Denver came back to beat the Lakers on Saturday, 127-102. Jokić posted 34 points (12-of-20), 13 rebounds, and eight assists. The other four starters scored in double-digits, and so did Russell Westbrook off the bench. The former MVP finished with 14 points (6-of-10), 11 assists, and seven rebounds.
It will be challenging for the Knicks to contain Jokić, especially because New York will continue to be without Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. The Knicks could be without their starting center, who struggled on Saturday against Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Jericho Sims had a strong outing against the Jazz, and he could be New York's starting center on Monday.
Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Nuggets
Karl-Anthony Towns (left calf contusion) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: KAT is available.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Nuggets
Miles McBride (knee inflammation) is listed as questionable. He last played on Nov. 13 against the Bulls.
UPDATE: Deuce is available.
Aaron Gordon's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Aaron Gordon (right calf strain) is out.
Knicks injury report
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Miles McBride (knee) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
UPDATE: KAT and Deuce are available.
Nuggets injury report
Peyton Watson (right adductor strain) is listed as probable. Aaron Gordon (calf), DaRon Holmes II (Achilles), and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)
Denver: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson (if he plays), Nikola Jokić
How to watch Knicks at Nuggets Nov. 25
Knicks at Nuggets won't be nationally televised, but it will be available on NBA League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Knicks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET)*
Sunday, Dec. 1: Pelicans at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Magic at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)*
Thursday, Dec. 5: Hornets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
* = NBA Cup group play game