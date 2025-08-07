Karl-Anthony Towns extension with the Knicks hinges on key factor

If Karl-Anthony Towns wants to stay in New York long-term, he may need to follow a growing trend. He needs to take less money to keep the Knicks’ title window open. So far, two core players, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, have taken below-market extensions. Their decisions sent a clear message: winning matters more than max contracts. Now the question is whether Towns is willing to do the same.

Karl-Anthony Towns has a choice: chase the max or chase a title

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne summed it up perfectly: “Every single other guy in this core has taken just a little bit less. And that started with Jalen Brunson… The question is, will [Towns] be—and if so, for how much? And does he give them any kind of discount?”

Jalen Brunson signed his four-year, $156.5 million extension knowing he could have waited for more, $113 million more. Bridges followed suit, locking in at four years and $150 million instead of pushing for a five-year, $275 million deal. That is the kind of sacrifice that keeps rosters together.

Towns was excellent in his first season as a member of the New York Knicks. He averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds and shot over 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. He was also able to earn both All-Star and All-NBA honors. But his current contract, which is a four-year, $220 million deal signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, gives him an opportunity to extend to a long-term deal.

If he wants that kind of extension, it will have to fit within the Knicks’ evolving financial strategy. Because here is the truth: giving Towns the full max likely means parting with other key pieces down the line. The dreaded second apron looms large, and New York values flexibility. Especially with the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers dealing with some major injuries, and the East being suddenly wide open.

The Knicks’ front office has already shown that they are willing to reward its players, but only when it aligns with the bigger picture. Brunson is the face of the franchise. Bridges was a strategic investment. Towns is a critical piece, but if they want him, he needs to do them a solid.

This is less about questioning KAT’s value and more about testing his priorities. If he is all-in on what the Knicks are building, a pay cut might be the next big step. If not, do not be surprised if trade talks start circling and heating up fast.