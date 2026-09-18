Karl-Anthony Towns' evolving role opens door for OG Anunoby's first All-Star nod

Karl-Anthony Towns underwent a rather stunning transformation during his 11th NBA season. The New York Knicks center played the best defense of his career and, during the playoffs, emerged as the hub of the offense, taking on a playmaking role that opened up the floor for the entire team.

Assuming Towns continues to play the same way in 2026-27, no player should benefit more than OG Anunoby—a two-way force of nature who's on the cusp of his first career All-Star selection.

Anunoby, 29, has a strong case for All-Star status already. He's one of the most dominant defensive players in the NBA, possessing the ability to lock players down at multiple positions. He also shoots with efficiency and scores with a level of proficiency that makes him one of the top two-way players in the Association.

The hurdle that perimeter players are often required to clear, however, is in scoring with enough volume to pass the statistical eye test.

Anunoby seemed to clear that hurdle during the playoffs, when he increased his scoring average from 16.7 points per game during the regular season to 20.1 in the postseason. If he can maintain a similar average during the regular season, denying his spot on an All-Star team will be a tough sell.

Thankfully, Towns' playmaking role projects to continue to limit his shot attempts, open the door for a high-volume scorer to rise in his place, and gift Anunoby a realistic shot at All-Star recognition.

OG Anunoby proved in the playoffs that he can be an All-Star

Towns finished the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 13.8 field goal attempts per game and 16.0 per 36 minutes. Both marks ranked No. 2 on the Knicks. Anunoby was third on a per-game basis at 12.0 and fifth by per-36 at 13.0.

The playoffs were a different story, however, as Towns dipped to fourth in field goal attempts per game at 9.8 and third among starters at 11.6 per 36.

Anunoby, meanwhile, attempted the second most field goals per game of any Knicks player. Beyond the numbers, he became New York's most reliable volume scorer after franchise player Jalen Brunson with his on and off-ball activity.

Whether he was burying catch-and-shoot threes, attacking closeouts, dunking on Victor Wembanyama, or getting out in transition, Anunoby was a source of consistent offense.

OG Anunoby offers elite defense and an evolving offensive game

Assuming this trend holds and the Knicks are able to sit at or near the top of the Eastern Conference, Anunoby should be an All-Star. Yes, that would likely mean New York would send three players to the All-Star Game in Anunoby, Brunson, and Towns, but it wouldn't exactly set a new precedent.

Brunson and Towns have already made the past two All-Star Games as teammates, and the Cleveland Cavaliers sent all three of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley to the event in 2024-25.

Furthermore, Anunoby's defensive acumen is the ultimate counter to those who may produce more on offense. This past season, he ranked in the 95th percentile in perimeter isolation defense, per Basketball Index, all the while ranking in the 96th percentile in matchup difficulty as a defender and the 90th percentile in defensive positional versatility.

With Towns' evolving offensive role opening the door for Anunoby to score in the range of 20 points per game, sustaining an elite level of play on defense would make an All-Star appearance a realistic dream.