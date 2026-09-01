Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't imagine a worse time to negotiate with Knicks

The New York Knicks will be handing out a lot of money in the next few years. Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the guys who will be getting a bag. He has two years left on his current contract, but the second year is a player option that Towns could decide to decline. Unfortunately for Towns, he’s going to be asking for a new deal in a very tough market.

Teams around the league are more hesitant than ever to hand out a ton of money. Obviously, the second apron is going to scare a lot of teams away, and considering James Dolan has already stated that he won’t go into the second apron, Towns’ contract could really be affected. One glance at the rest of the NBA, and Towns should at least be a bit concerned.

A few players around the league are already fighting for contracts, and it seems like that type of situation is only going to become even more common as the years go by.

Karl-Anthony Towns needs a new contract at the worst possible time

Jalen Duren is the perfect example. He just finished up his rookie contract with the Detroit Pistons, capping off his first four years with an All-Star selection and a place on the All-NBA Third Team.

However, Duren struggled in the postseason this past year. He didn’t play as well as he did in the regular season, and the Pistons had some playoff troubles because of it.

So now, he and the Pistons are locked into a pretty rough contract dispute. Duren is a restricted free agent, yet he and the Pistons cannot come to an agreement on a new deal.

Ausar Thompson didn’t agree on a new contract this summer. The Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown, partially because of his contract. Even Victor Wembanyama took a small pay cut on his new deal.

We are living in an era where contract numbers are more important than ever. Teams don’t want to overpay. That’s one of the worst things you can do in today’s league.

Towns is 31 years old. He’s going to be entering his late-30s by the time the end of his next contract comes around. The Knicks will have to be very careful regarding how much they pay him.

Teams aren’t just handing out max contracts for the sake of it anymore. Just to keep guys in town by any means necessary. Unfortunately for Towns, the Knicks probably won’t give him a max.

Towns is essential to the Knicks’ success. They need to keep him in New York. But the new contract could come with some sketchy negotiations.