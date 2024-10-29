Julius Randle goes in-depth about reaction to Knicks-Timberwolves blockbuster trade
New York Knicks fans thought the team wouldn't make another major trade with the start of training camp around the corner. The major splash was trading for Mikal Bridges until it wasn't. The Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns on what was initially a regular Friday night.
KAT revealed on the 'Roommates Show' podcast that he was shocked by the trade. He said he thought he'd retire with the Timberwolves after spending the first nine seasons of his career there. Tim Connelly went to Towns' house and told him about the trade a few minutes before Shams Charania broke the news to the NBA world.
Randle had a similar reaction to KAT. In an interview with Andscape's Marc Spears, Randle said he was "really thrown off with it being so close to training camp." He said it took him "a night or two" to accept the trade, but then he was excited about going to Minnesota.
“It’s not that I was thinking I couldn’t get traded. I kind of had an idea [trade talks] were going on, but I think it would happen more during the season or closer to the trade deadline because the summer already passed. I was a little shocked on the timing. I was happy with where I was going, for sure.”
Julius Randle was initially 'thrown off' by Knicks-Timberwolves trade
Randle knew that being traded was a possibility after he and the Knicks didn't agree to an extension when he became eligible in early August. Like fans, he didn't think a trade would happen so soon.
He said the most difficult part about the trade was telling his 8-year-old son Kyden, a fan favorite in New York. Randle's wife, Kendra, said the same thing in a TikTok video. Like her husband, Kendra was shocked by the trade but was excited about a fresh start for her family.
Randle said that the slower pace of life in Minnesota fits him since he grew up in Texas. It helps that he plays on one of the best teams in the Western Conference. He reunited with Chris Finch, who was an assistant coach in New Orleans during Randle's lone season with the Pelicans. Randle and Anthony Edwards hit it off.
The forward's official Timberwolves debut was rough, but he followed that up by scoring 33 points in a win over the Kings. Randle seems to be settling in nicely in his new environment.
He didn't play in Minnesota's preseason game in New York, so Dec. 19 will be the first time he plays against his former squad. Randle will return to MSG on Jan. 17. He should be welcomed back with a warm ovation, but as soon as the game starts, he'll return to being the enemy.