Josh Hart just wrote his own Knicks redemption story in Game 2 win

In the New York Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Josh Hart completely changed the narrative around himself. In Game 1 – still a Knicks win, but one in which Hart barely played in the fourth quarter and overtime – Hart struggled on offense. But on Thursday night, he was an offensive focal point at times. He led the Knicks in scoring with 26 points and, perhaps most importantly, he made his threes.

Hart took advantage of the space he saw behind the three-point line, as the Cavaliers didn’t necessarily mind him shooting the ball. They would rather that than Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have it in their hands. Luckily for New York, Hart made the Cavs pay, and he was one of the biggest reasons they took a 2-0 lead.

Put Game 1 in the rearview mirror, because Hart was back in business in Game 2.

Josh Hart gave Knicks a huge offensive boost in Game 2

For the past few years, Hart has been a staple for the Knicks. Even when the shots haven’t been falling, Hart’s hustle, rebounding, and defensive intensity have been an integral part of New York’s success on both ends.

He’s played heavy postseason minutes for the Knicks during his entire tenure with the team, and this year will be no different. But Game 1 certainly added some question marks to the mix.

Landry Shamet was on fire from deep range, and he ended up taking some of the minutes Hart normally would have played down the stretch of the game (when the Knicks made their comeback).

Obviously, that could have created questions. There were narratives. Hart could have faded into the background, and Shamet could have usurped him in the rotation.

But Game 2 Hart was a different beast. And that bodes very well for the Knicks, because they are going to need him if they want to win a championship this season.

In Game 1, Hart finished the night with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, but he shot just 5-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-5 from deep. New York needed Shamet’s shooting to get them back in the game.

But on Thursday, Hart put up monster numbers. He ended the game with 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, shooting an impressive 10-of-21 from the floor and 5-of-11 from deep range.

It was a complete 180 from the performance he churned out in Game 1, and it came at the perfect time. New York protected its homecourt advantage and will head to Cleveland up 2-0 in the series.

Hart is back like he never left.